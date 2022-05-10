Festivals and events returning to Casper this summer

Break out your calendars — many of Casper’s hallmark summertime events have announced dates and put tickets on sale. Some are returning in full force for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started two years ago.

Art Walk

Art 321’s Art Walk — a once-a-month event where Casper shops and organizations celebrate community through art, music, food and drink — kicks off the evening of June 2. Twenty-one locations are participating this year.

When: June 2, July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1

Where: Downtown Casper

Tickets & info: For more a list of participating locations, visit the event’s website at casperartwalk.com

Casper Pride

Casper Pride is returning from June 8-12. The festival’s hosting its first 5K this year on June 11, starting 7:30 a.m.

When: June 8-12

Where: Downtown Casper

Tickets & info: For details about the weekend’s events, keep an eye on Casper Pride’s Facebook page. To RSVP, check out the Casper Pride website at casperpride.com

NIC Fest

The Nicolaysen Art Museum’s NIC Fest is returning this summer after a two-year hiatus. June 10-12, the museum will host artist and vendor booths, food and activities. The night of June 10, a battle of the bands is scheduled with 10 musical acts.

When: June 10-12

Where: The Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive.

Tickets & info: To apply to be an artist, or a contender for the battle of the bands, visit the museum’s website at thenic.org/nic-fest-2022/

College National Finals Rodeo

College rodeo’s capstone tournament, the College National Finals Rodeo, is coming to Casper the week of June 12. An estimated 400 cowboys and cowgirls will be there.

When: June 12-18

Where: The Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive.

Tickets & info: Tickets can be purchased online at sinclairtix.com, at the box office or by calling (800) 442-2256.

Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is turning 75 this summer. The week-long fair includes carnival rides, monster tricks, a parade and rodeo events.

When: July 8-16

Where: The Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road

Tickets & info: To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit centralwyomingfair.com

Beartrap Summer Festival

Casper Mountain’s annual music festival is set for early August. This year’s headliners include the English rock band Asia, featuring John Payne, and country musician Jo Dee Messina.

When: Aug. 6 and 7

Where: Beartrap Meadow and County Park

Tickets & info: To view the festival guide, and to buy tickets, visit beartrapsummerfestival.com

River Fest and the Great Duck Derby

Send off the summer with an afternoon of live music, food and beer — plus the Casper Rotary Club’s yearly plastic duck race.

When: Aug. 21, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Park, 101 N. Poplar Street

Tickets & info: Tickets aren’t available for purchase yet, but keep an eye oncasperriverfest.com for more information.

