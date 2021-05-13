Fifth grade Casper Journey student is state's Google Doodle winner

Anabel Sosh, a fifth grader at Journey Elementary in Casper, has been named the Wyoming winner of the Doodle for Google competition. The eventual winner will have his or her art displayed on the Google homepage.

In the next stage of the contest, Google is inviting the public to vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 state and territory winners, in order to help determine which students will go on to become one of the five national finalists. Voting closes Friday on the Doodle for Google website: doodle4google.com.

Google will announce the five national finalists later this month, one of whom will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

National finalists each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and fun "Googley swag swag."

The national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization.

Passionate about art and drawing, when she heard about the nationwide Doodle for Google contest, Sosh was eager to participate.