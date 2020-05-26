You are the owner of this article.
Fifth WMC staff member tests positive for novel coronavirus, hospital says
Wyoming Medical Center

IV bags hang in the hallways of the ICU at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A fifth Wyoming Medical Center staff member who works in a “patient-facing” position has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the hospital said Tuesday.

WMC has tested 201 of its employees over the past two weeks, spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said in an email. Five have tested positive; four of those were identified by the hospital May 19, when Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell said they were all nurses and that more than 100 WMC staffers had been tested up to that point.

It’s unclear if this latest case is linked to the previous four or if the new patient is also a nurse; a followup email to Bleizeffer was not immediately returned Tuesday. Nor is it clear how the nurses became infected. Dowell said last week that the “investigation is ongoing” and that officials didn’t “have definitive answers yet.”

The hospital still has 55 testing samples that are pending processing, Bleizeffer said, with results expected “by the end of the week.”

Dowell previously told media that the hospital was testing everyone undergoing surgery.

The five cases are in addition to two other employees and a Wyoming Medical Center doctor who were diagnosed earlier with the virus. The doctor’s case dates to mid March and came to light after it was mentioned in an email provided to the Star-Tribune in an unrelated public records request.

Natrona County has confirmed 58 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with the latest, a woman in her 40s, announced Tuesday.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

