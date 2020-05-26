Fifth WMC staff member tests positive for novel coronavirus, hospital says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fifth Wyoming Medical Center staff member who works in a “patient-facing” position has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the hospital said Tuesday.

WMC has tested 201 of its employees over the past two weeks, spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said in an email. Five have tested positive; four of those were identified by the hospital May 19, when Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell said they were all nurses and that more than 100 WMC staffers had been tested up to that point.

It’s unclear if this latest case is linked to the previous four or if the new patient is also a nurse; a followup email to Bleizeffer was not immediately returned Tuesday. Nor is it clear how the nurses became infected. Dowell said last week that the “investigation is ongoing” and that officials didn’t “have definitive answers yet.”

The hospital still has 55 testing samples that are pending processing, Bleizeffer said, with results expected “by the end of the week.”

Dowell previously told media that the hospital was testing everyone undergoing surgery.