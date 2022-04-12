Finalists chosen for Natrona County commission seat

Peter Nicolaysen, Rob Hill and Dale Bohren are finalists for an open Natrona County commissioner's seat, selected by a vote of the county Republican party Tuesday night.

The candidates will now be considered by the sitting commissioners by April 19.

Nicolaysen is a rancher and attorney, Hill is a trade instructor at Pathways and Casper College and Bohren is a former newspaper publisher and chamber of commerce director.

Nicolaysen led the vote with 78 of 115 votes cast Tuesday.

The public meeting drew a large crowd at the Ramkota Hotel on Tuesday, filling its theater to standing room only.

Gov. Mark Gordon opened the proceedings, attending with his wife Jennie.

The county commissioner seat was recently vacated by Brook Kaufman, who was also the CEO of Visit Casper. She is leaving the state to take on the role as CEO and president of Visit Rapid City.

Editor's note: Dale Bohren is the former publisher of the Star-Tribune. While he serves on the Star-Tribune editorial board, he is no longer involved in newsroom activities.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.