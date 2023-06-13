Three nominees have been selected for the soon-to-be vacant Natrona County Circuit Court judicial position.

A nominating commission chose Elizabeth B. Grill, Cynthia Sweet Howe and Kevin D. Taheri as finalists for the role, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox announced.

Longtime judge Michael Patchen announced his retirement earlier this year after 22 years on the bench. After his last day on Sept. 10, one of these candidates will take over his position. That person will be appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon.

The nominees share a passion for Wyoming’s criminal justice system.

Howe’s family moved to Wyoming when she was 7 years old, she told the Star-Tribune. Her parent’s owned a guest lodge, Absaroka Mountain Lodge, outside the east gate of Yellowstone National Park, where she spent much of her childhood.

She graduated from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2006 and then spent two years clerking for Justice Jerry Larson of the Iowa Supreme Court, she said. Her interest in becoming a judge was sparked by Larson, “someone who dedicated his entire career to the advancement of the legal profession.”

“Through him I saw the difference a judge can make in a community by being respectful, honest, and fair,” Howe said.

Howe returned to Wyoming to be closer to family and because she found a renewed appreciation for wide-open spaces.

In 2010, she became the supervising staff attorney for the Office of the Guardian ad Litem—a state agency whose mission is to provide legal representation to children in abuse and neglect cases, Howe said. She’s worked there ever since.

“As evident from my career, I am passionate about child welfare law,” Howe said. “I believe that most areas of the law—particularly criminal justice, child welfare, and family law are so interrelated that it is impossible to be an effective advocate in one area without an interest in the others.”

Taheri, meanwhile, moved to Laramie in the second grade and has been here ever since, he told the Star-Tribune. His mother was a professor at the University of Wyoming, where he later attended law school. From there, Taheri relocated to Casper.

He’s been a prosecutor with the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office since 2000. He started out doing exclusively misdemeanor cases until progressing to a variety of felonies and juvenile court cases.

He was a prosecutor with the Natrona County Drug Court team for about five years, and he is currently on the board of the Child Advocacy Project — sharing the same interest in children’s law as Howe.

Taheri believes all areas of criminal justice are important in their own way, but he is particularly concerned with the recent influx of fentanyl in the community, he said.

He believes judges are “extremely important.” He’s applied to be one multiple times in the past, he said.

“For that reason, I feel if a lawyer believes he or she would make a good judge, and they are in position in their life where they can apply, they should apply so that there is a good pool of applicants to choose from,” Taheri said.

The third nominee, Grill, did not respond to a request for comment.

Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to serve as the new judge.

During that time, Gordon schedules personal interviews with all three candidates, which are also attended by a member of the governor’s staff, usually the general counsel, said Michael Pearlman, spokesperson for the governor’s office.

“The governor takes into consideration numerous factors before making his final decision, including the interview, legal experience, a review of writing samples and references,” Pearlman said.