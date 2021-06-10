Fire burning along Yellowstone Highway, west of Casper Star-Tribune

A small fire is burning near the train tracks on Yellowstone Highway near the Star-Tribune office building.

Casper Fire was not immediately available to provide information on the fire. The area dispatch report put the size of the fire at 2 acres.

Smoke began to appear near the tracks around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday. At least three Casper Fire-EMS trucks responded to the scene by 11:30 a.m., as well as a representative from the BNSF Railway.

Conditions on Thursday morning were hot, windy and dry. The National Weather Service in Riverton warned of elevated fire weather across the state and possible thunderstorms later in the day.

Several fires have broken out around the state in the past few days. The largest, in Weston County, has prompted pre-evacuation notices in a subdivision northwest of Newcastle.

