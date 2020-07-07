Fire burning between Casper and Glenrock
Fire burning between Casper and Glenrock

A wildfire ignited between Casper and Glenrock on Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire closed U.S. Highway 20-26 and was burning in the area of some rural homes, according to a Star-Tribune journalist who witnessed the scene. 

The journalist spotted one structure burning. 

The wildfire was burning amid heavy winds and high temperatures. It consumed scrub and pasture between the highway and the North Platte River.

The flames were burning near the Natrona-Converse county line. 

