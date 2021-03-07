Fire burning in east Casper

A woodland fire is burning in east Casper, in the drainage of Elkhorn Creek.
The fire is near Scenic Drive, moving northeast through moderate to heavy fuels, according to a Facebook post from Casper Fire-EMS.
A Star-Tribune reporter at the scene saw a fire of roughly 10 acres moving in an area with heavy brush and trees.
City and county fire departments reported to the scene, as did Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Officials have closed off both directions of Wyoming Boulevard between McKinley Street and Country Club Road, and have asked people to avoid the area as crews work on the fire.
This story will be updated.
