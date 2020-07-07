Fire burning near Glenrock destroys at least one home, witness says

A fire burning near Glenrock on Tuesday afternoon consumed at least one structure and temporarily forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. Highway 20-26.

The fire burned in the area of several buildings, including rural residences, according to Star-Tribune journalists who witnessed the scene. The flames were north of Interstate 25 at mile marker 173, according to a reporter standing on the shoulder of the interstate.

Sheila Gilbert, who lives in the area of the fire, said she called 911 at 3:37 p.m. after a neighbor knocked on her door to tell her flames were approaching her property. She said the fire touched her property and moved "quite heavily" toward the North Platte River, though she doesn't think it crossed the water. She said a house in the area had burned completely to the ground and that other buildings were on fire.

"The landscape is forever changed," said Gilbert, who previously worked as the Star-Tribune's circulation director. "I look out my back door now, and I don’t see that house anymore. It’s eerie."

Gilbert said the flames came from the south and that it appears fire responders stopped it at a bridge over the river. She didn't know how much of the fire had been contained.