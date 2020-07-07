Fire burning near Glenrock destroys at least one home, witness says

A fire burning near Glenrock on Tuesday afternoon consumed at least one structure and temporarily forced the closure of a stretch of U.S. Highway 20-26.
The fire burned in the area of several buildings, including rural residences, according to Star-Tribune journalists who witnessed the scene. The flames were north of Interstate 25 at mile marker 173, according to a reporter standing on the shoulder of the interstate.
Sheila Gilbert, who lives in the area of the fire, said she called 911 at 3:37 p.m. after a neighbor knocked on her door to tell her flames were approaching her property. She said the fire touched her property and moved "quite heavily" toward the North Platte River, though she doesn't think it crossed the water. She said a house in the area had burned completely to the ground and that other buildings were on fire.
"The landscape is forever changed," said Gilbert, who previously worked as the Star-Tribune's circulation director. "I look out my back door now, and I don’t see that house anymore. It’s eerie."
Gilbert said the flames came from the south and that it appears fire responders stopped it at a bridge over the river. She didn't know how much of the fire had been contained.
She said she saw multiple ground units from Converse County as well as from the Bureau of Land Management. She said a helicopter and a couple of crop duster-like planes had also responded, along with trailers hauling water tanks.
A larger, fixed wing plan was also spotted dropping fire retardant on the blaze.
The fire appeared to move through a grove of trees and spilled thick black smoke into the air above it, according to a journalist on the scene. A patch of black, scorched prairie was left in its wake.
Temperatures in the upper 90s and heavy winds accompanied the blaze, which consumed scrub and pasture between the highway and the North Platte River.
The fire was burning on both sides of the Natrona-Converse county line, said Natrona County Emergency Management Coordinator Stacy Hill by phone. No one could be reached Tuesday evening at the Converse County Emergency Management office.
A message left for spokespeople at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Natrona County Fire District and the Converse County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned early Tuesday evening.
