Fire burns home near downtown Casper

Fire burned a home near downtown Casper on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze inside a home near the intersection of 10th and Poplar streets and brought it under control. The residence suffered significant damage that will displace the occupants, authorities said.

Employees of a nearby gas station said authorities surrounded the same house earlier Tuesday while responding to a domestic dispute. A Casper police officer at the scene said there was likely a connection, but authorities weren't sure of the details yet.

No one was harmed in the fire, Casper Fire-EMS said.

Casper Fire-EMS spokesman Dane Andersen said authorities didn't know the cause yet and were not ruling anything out. Fire investigators were on scene.

According to the Casper Police Department, a neighbor had called 911 to report a domestic dispute at the residence. Police set up a perimeter around the home.

The apparent victim was taken out of the home and to Wyoming Medical Center with unknown injuries, police said.

The other person involved in the reported dispute, the "apparent subject" according to police, was not found at the home.

