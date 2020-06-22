Fire causes substantial damage to pair of Casper homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire early Monday caused substantial damage to a pair of Casper homes, leaving the structures uninhabitable for the time being, Casper Fire-EMS said.

Crews responded at 5 a.m. to a home on the 1200 block of North Durbin Street and found flames on the exterior of the structure. The fire had also spread to a second home next door.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze "a short time later," Casper Fire-EMS said.

No one was injured. Two people were inside the home where the fire began, but they evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene. The other home was not occupied.

The residents will not be able to return home due to the substantial damage to the structures. The City/County Burn Fund and the Red Cross will assist them, the fire department said.

Investigators determined the fire began due to smoking materials that weren't properly thrown away, Casper Fire-EMS said. Those materials, which were thrown away outside, ignited other flammable material, causing flames to spread to the home itself.

The Monday morning blaze is the second within a week that was caused by smoking materials that were not properly thrown away, the fire department said. An investigation into a fire last week on North Beech found the same thing had occurred in that instance.

