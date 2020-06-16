Fire damages two mobile homes in Casper; four people displaced

A Tuesday afternoon fire caused substantial damage to a pair of mobile homes in Casper, displacing four people in the process, Casper Fire-EMS said.
The fire ignited at roughly 3 p.m. in a mobile home on the 1100 block of North Beech Street. Arriving crews found flames coming from the mobile home and also scorching an adjacent mobile home.
Crews took control of the blaze within about 15 minutes, according to the fire department. Windy conditions made the work more challenging.
No one was home at the time. Firefighters rescued one dog and found a second in a safe place.
Both structures suffered substantial damage and the occupants will be unable to return, according to the fire department. They were assisted by the City/County Burn Fund and the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire was one of three reported Tuesday in Casper.
At 12:30, firefighters responded to an alarm on the 6000 block of East Second Street. Along the way, they learned that people inside had used a fire extinguisher to snuff a fire in a light fixture.
When they arrived, crews found smoking escaping from a large commercial structure, according to Casper Fire-EMS. However, the fire itself was out.
The cause of the fire appeared to be a malfunction in the light fixture.
At 4 p.m., crews responded to a kitchen fire in an apartment on the 300 block of North Center Street. Damage was minimal.
The cause of that fire was attributed to unattended cooking.
