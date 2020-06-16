Fire damages two mobile homes in Casper; four people displaced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Tuesday afternoon fire caused substantial damage to a pair of mobile homes in Casper, displacing four people in the process, Casper Fire-EMS said.

The fire ignited at roughly 3 p.m. in a mobile home on the 1100 block of North Beech Street. Arriving crews found flames coming from the mobile home and also scorching an adjacent mobile home.

Crews took control of the blaze within about 15 minutes, according to the fire department. Windy conditions made the work more challenging.

No one was home at the time. Firefighters rescued one dog and found a second in a safe place.

Both structures suffered substantial damage and the occupants will be unable to return, according to the fire department. They were assisted by the City/County Burn Fund and the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was one of three reported Tuesday in Casper.

At 12:30, firefighters responded to an alarm on the 6000 block of East Second Street. Along the way, they learned that people inside had used a fire extinguisher to snuff a fire in a light fixture.