Fire destroys home in north Casper, damages second residence

A fire destroyed a home in north Casper on Monday night and damaged a neighboring residence, Casper Fire-EMS reported.

The fire ignited at about 11 p.m. in a single-wide mobile home on the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street. Several people called authorities to report they saw large amounts of fire and smoke.

When crews arrived, they saw flames burning one mobile home and spreading to a nearby single-family residence, Casper Fire-EMS reported.

Crews used multiple hoses to contain the fire and stop its spread.

No injuries were reported.

The people who lived in the home that was destroyed received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund and the Red Cross.

No one was living in the neighboring home.

The Evansville Fire Department assisted city crews with the blaze, along with Casper police, an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center and Casper solid waste technicians.

