Fire displaces Casper family, kills pet

A Friday night fire displaced a Casper family and killed their pet, Casper Fire-EMS reported Monday.

The fire ignited shortly after 6 p.m. at a home on the 500 block of East 15th Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a rear bedroom, the fire department said.

No one was home at the time the fire began.

Heavy smoke damage and disconnected utilities displaced the family.

The fire was accidental and caused by overloaded extension cords, authorities said. Firefighters said extension cords should only be used temporarily and should be rated appropriately for the power needed.