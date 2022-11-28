Fire displaces one person, kills pet in Casper

A Sunday afternoon fire in Casper displaced one person and killed a pet.

The person living at the single-family home escaped without injuries before firefighters arrived, Casper Fire-EMS said in a statement Monday. The resident was asleep when the fire began, but woke when the smoke alarm went off.

One family pet escaped, but a second one died.

The fire ignited at about 4:40 p.m. at a tri-level, wood-frame home on the 1800 block of South Glendale Avenue, the fire department said. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames rapidly spreading through the rear of the structure.

A swift attack helped crews keep the fire from spreading more. Five Casper units responded along with investigators from the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force. No firefighters were injured.

Extensive smoke and fire damage left the home uninhabitable for now.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Also over the holiday weekend, a Casper police officer discovered the remains of a car that had burned sometime overnight Thursday. By the time the officer found the car on the 300 block of West B Street, the fire was out. Authorities said it was unusual that no one had reported the fire before police discovered what was left of the burned vehicle.

The cause of that fire is also still under investigation.