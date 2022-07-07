Fire in rural Natrona County contained after destroying home

A wildland fire that prompted evacuations in parts of western Natrona County has been contained, authorities say.

The fire burned a rural area off U.S. Highway 20-26, spreading to around 25 to 30 acres. Fire crews will remain on scene at least through tonight, according to Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kiera Grogan.

One family’s residence was burned and is now uninhabitable because of the fire, Grogan said. Outbuildings, heavy equipment and vehicles on their property were also damaged or destroyed in the blaze.

No other buildings were damaged in what officials are calling the Reid Canyon Fire.

The public was asked to avoid the area near Natrona Road and Pine Mountain and to not park along the highway.

Officials received a report of a wildland fire burning brush around 11:30 a.m., Grogan said, but the fire had moved and caught nearby trees by 1 p.m.

Evacuations began around noon, Grogan said, though it is unclear how many people were displaced. No injuries had been reported by the time the fire was contained in the mid-afternoon.

No roads were closed in the area, though crews on the scene were monitoring winds and commands from fire officials. Local agencies including the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Bar Nunn Fire and the Bureau of Land Management sent responders out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by county crews. Grogan said it’s too early to tell whether there was any suspected criminal activity involved.

It was the second time in three days that a wildfire necessitated evacuations in Natrona County. On Tuesday, a 39-acre grass fire burning east of town prompted people in the Geary Dome area to leave their homes.

Another small wildland fire ignited Wednesday, near the Casper landfill. It was “quickly contained,” Casper fire officials said in a statement.

“Fire activity in the wildland is becoming more frequent as fuels cure and dry out,” the statement said Wednesday.

Stage-one fire restrictions went into effect in Natrona County on Thursday, meaning open burning is prohibited. Campfires at homes or in campsite fire rings are still allowed.