Fire leaves west Casper home uninhabitable
  • Updated
Fire

Crews work a fire that heavily damaged a Casper home early Saturday morning.

 Casper Fire-EMS

A fire early Saturday left a west Casper home uninhabitable, authorities said.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to Casper Fire-EMS.

The fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in a home on the 1900 block of Fremont Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire burning about half of the home.

Some firefighters began to control the blaze while others searched the home for people, but did not find any. The fire was controlled in about 10 minutes, Casper Fire-EMS said.

Damage to the home was extensive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Casper police were assisting the fire department in the effort.

