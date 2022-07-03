Fire significantly damages Casper home; crew rescues multiple pets

A fire caused significant damage to a home in central Casper on Sunday.

No people were home at the time of the blaze, which broke out sometime around 4:20 p.m. at home near the intersection of Cedar and 10th streets. Crews searched the house and rescued multiple pets, said Battalion Chief Justin Leinonen.

No injuries were reported.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were visible at the front of the home. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

"It was knocked down within minutes of arrival," Leinonen said.

A search found no people inside, only pets. Neighbors said firefighters removed three dogs from the home.

Damage to the home left it uninhabitable. The residents, who were not home at the time, will receive a check from the Natrona County City-County Burn Fund to help pay for their immediate needs, Leinonen said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

