Fire that destroyed home caused by unattended burn barrel

A fire that destroyed a rural Natrona County home Thursday began when flames spread from an unattended burn barrel, authorities say.

The fire quickly spread from the normally operating barrel to the surrounding grasses, where it continued to burn due to windy conditions and dry vegetation, the Natrona County Fire District reported.

Flames completely destroyed one home west of the Casper area, along with the same family's nearby shop, two trucks and a tractor. The family was unhurt, but lost all of their possessions, authorities say.

The American Red Cross and the Natrona County Burn Fund were providing assistance to the family.

The fire ignited at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Natrona Road and U.S. Highway 20/26. It spread quickly from the grass to trees and then to the home.

Multiple county fire crews responded to the blaze, according to the fire district. So did Bureau of Land Management wildland firefighters and a crew from Bar Nunn. Two air tankers and two helicopters also worked to keep the fire from spreading.

County sheriff's deputies, meanwhile, helped to evacuate the Natrona Road subdivision. Other nearby residents were told to prepare to leave their homes, but did not ultimately have to evacuate.

Crews contained the fire after it burned fewer than 7 acres. No one was injured.

Thursday was the second time in three days that a wildfire necessitated evacuations in Natrona County. On Tuesday, a 39-acre grass fire burning east of town prompted people in the Geary Dome area to leave their homes.

Another small wildland fire ignited Wednesday, near the Casper landfill. It was “quickly contained,” Casper fire officials said in a statement.

“Fire activity in the wildland is becoming more frequent as fuels cure and dry out,” the statement said Wednesday.

Stage-one fire restrictions went into effect in Natrona County on Thursday, meaning open burning is prohibited. Campfires at homes or in campsite fire rings are still allowed.