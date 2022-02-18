Firefighters rescue one person in Casper blaze

Firefighters rescued one person from a burning home on Friday morning in Casper.

Medics took the person to Wyoming Medical Center for treatment. In a statement, Casper Fire-EMS said the person's name was not being released for a time.

The fire ignited in a home on the 400 block of Kirk Avenue in central Casper, Crews responded at 2:45 a.m. to find flames burning out the back, according to the department.

Crews had a hard time getting inside due to what the department called "significant amounts of stored materials and household goods." As some firefighters sprayed water on the flames, others entered through the windows and began searching inside.

They found and rescued one person. Beyond that person, no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities said they planned to release more information what it becomes available.

Seven fire units responded to the blaze. Along with Casper, an Evansville crew assisted in the incident.

One day earlier, Mills and Natrona County firefighters extinguished a blaze burning at a home on the 500 block of South Fourth Avenue in Mills, according to those agencies.

One person inside the home made it outside on their own after waking to the sound of smoke detectors. That person was later treated for smoke inhalation at Wyoming Medical Center.

Firefighters searched the home and found two dogs inside. Both were unconscious. Crews revived one animal; a second dog died.

Damage to the home left it uninhabitable for now.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

