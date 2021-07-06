Fires, river rescues and DUIS make a busy Fourth of July weekend for first responders

While most people spent the Fourth of July forgetting about work, first responders in Natrona County were on the clock around the clock. Here’s how the holiday weekend’s calls broke down.
Drinking
In Casper, police made 24 arrests for driving under the influence between Friday and Monday. According to jail logs, six of those were booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. In addition, Wyoming Highway Patrol sent two DUI offenders to jail and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office sent one.
During a typical weekend, CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said, fewer than five DUI arrests are made. Over the last weekend of June in Casper, eight people were arrested on DUI charges.
Jail logs also show five people were booked in on charges of public intoxication between Friday and Monday evening. Two came from Casper, two from Mills and one from Evansville.
Fireworks
Ladd said the department also responded to 104 firework-related calls over the weekend. Information on how many citations were given out for those calls was not available as of Tuesday.
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, according to a call log from the weekend, also responded to 18 calls related to fireworks — five of them out at Alcova Reservoir. Neither agency reported any injuries from fireworks, and Sheriff’s Sgt. Taylor Courtney said most incidents were resolved with a citation.
There was only a couple instances of fireworks causing a fire over the holiday, including one small grass fire started next to Mike Lansing Field on Sunday. Both fires were handled without incident, Fire-EMS spokesperson Dane Andersen said Tuesday.
The fire department, along with the Mills Fire Department, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and Bureau of Land Management, also lent some hands and some trucks to assist with the fireworks show Sunday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Patrick McJunkin said the crews put out six small fires started from the fireworks display. Andersen said Tuesday that’s pretty typical for their Fourth of July duties.
River
On Saturday evening, 45-year-old Robert Uda died after drowning in the North Platte River. Uda had been floating without a lifejacket or any other flotation device, which officials said he did regularly.
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps said Uda had floated down to the Westshore Village area from farther up the river.
Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Andrew Sundell said in a briefing Sunday that Uda was taken out of the river and pronounced dead after being transported to Wyoming Medical Center. Four engines and a rescue truck, along with other responders from CPD, responded to the report.
There were several other less serious river rescues made over the weekend, Andersen said Tuesday. No other injuries were reported, but several people needed rescue after getting stuck on islands in the river.
One other incident, Sundell said, involved a man who appeared heavily intoxicated losing his life jacket and kayak oar in the river. When crews arrived on the scene, Sundell said, the man was already out of the water.
Natrona County Fire Protection District Marshall Matt Gacke said his agency also responded to four people stranded in the river on Saturday and Sunday.
Fire
There were three significant structure fires in Casper on Sunday, according to first responders.
The most serious, a house fire on Columbia River Road, left the home uninhabitable. According to McJunkin, crews had to leave the building during their response after the roof began to give way. Exterior hoses were used to complete the call.
McJunkin said no one was home when it happened, and all of the pets inside — three dogs and four cats — were rescued alive and taken to a veterinarian.
An unattended electric smoker on the house’s back deck was determined as the cause of the fire.
Another residential fire displaced the occupants of a home in the 1600 block of Burlington Avenue in Casper on Sunday. Responders found that a hot pipe carrying natural gas had ignited some insulation below the mobile home and burned the floor.
The third fire reported by the department was started by an electric hot plate and loose paper, causing minor damage to a home on Washington Street.
Gacke said that county fire crews also responded to a fire on Navarre Road early Monday morning. After an attic vent fan seemed to catch fire, parts of the roof and structure had to be torn apart and utilities were cut to the property.
All fires appeared to be accidental, spokespeople said, and no injuries were sustained.
