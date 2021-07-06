Fires, river rescues and DUIS make a busy Fourth of July weekend for first responders

There were several other less serious river rescues made over the weekend, Andersen said Tuesday. No other injuries were reported, but several people needed rescue after getting stuck on islands in the river.

One other incident, Sundell said, involved a man who appeared heavily intoxicated losing his life jacket and kayak oar in the river. When crews arrived on the scene, Sundell said, the man was already out of the water.

Natrona County Fire Protection District Marshall Matt Gacke said his agency also responded to four people stranded in the river on Saturday and Sunday.

Fire

There were three significant structure fires in Casper on Sunday, according to first responders.

The most serious, a house fire on Columbia River Road, left the home uninhabitable. According to McJunkin, crews had to leave the building during their response after the roof began to give way. Exterior hoses were used to complete the call.

McJunkin said no one was home when it happened, and all of the pets inside — three dogs and four cats — were rescued alive and taken to a veterinarian.

An unattended electric smoker on the house’s back deck was determined as the cause of the fire.