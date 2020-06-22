Fireworks set for July 4 launch; no festival or Casper Events Center access this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casper Events Center and the City of Casper’s Fireworks Show 2020 is set to launch at 10 p.m. July 4.

This year’s show won’t include the usual festival, and there won't be parking or public access to the event center's parking lot.

“We instead encourage the community to watch from afar in a responsible socially distanced manner,” according to a press release from the venue.

The show will begin about 10 p.m. with the “Official Fireworks Festival soundtrack” broadcast on all Townsquare Media Stations: 104.7 KISS-FM, 107.9 JACK-FM, K2 Radio, Rock 96.7, My Country 95.5 and AM 1400 The Cowboy.

No-parking areas around the Casper Events Center and the launch site will be posted, and maps of areas to avoid are available at caspereventscenter.com.

“For more than 25 years the Casper Events Center and the City of Casper have hosted the Fourth of July Fireworks Festival culminating with 'The Biggest Show in the Sky,'” according to a the press release. “A few weather scares over the years but the show has always managed to light up the Casper sky in celebration of Independence Day. Now, more than ever, our community needs this annual tradition and opportunity to celebrate our independence.”

