First case of coronavirus at F.E. Warren Air Base confirmed

A service member at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne has tested positive for coronavirus, the military reported Wednesday evening.

The unidentified service member had just returned from out of state, and to limit exposure, the person self-isolated and sought medical attention, according to an announcement from the military.

"The safety and security of the men and women of F.E. Warren AFB remains our top priority,” said Col Peter M. Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing Commander. “I can assure you that our operations remain unaffected. We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to actively combat the spread of COVID-19.”

The base's commander, Col. Peter Bonetti, declared a public health emergency for F.E. Warren on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 17 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wyoming.

In the past 24 hours, three other people tested positive for coronavirus in Cheyenne, according to the city and the Wyoming Department of Health.

Eight more people have tested positive in Fremont County. The cases there have been tied to an assisted-living center in Lander.