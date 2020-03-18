First case of coronavirus at F.E. Warren Air Base confirmed

A service member at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne has tested positive for coronavirus, the military reported Wednesday evening.
The unidentified service member had just returned from out of state, and to limit exposure, the person self-isolated and sought medical attention, according to an announcement from the military.
"The safety and security of the men and women of F.E. Warren AFB remains our top priority,” said Col Peter M. Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing Commander. “I can assure you that our operations remain unaffected. We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to actively combat the spread of COVID-19.”
The base's commander, Col. Peter Bonetti, declared a public health emergency for F.E. Warren on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 17 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wyoming.
In the past 24 hours, three other people tested positive for coronavirus in Cheyenne, according to the city and the Wyoming Department of Health.
Eight more people have tested positive in Fremont County. The cases there have been tied to an assisted-living center in Lander.
Another four cases involve Sheridan County residents. The first patient in Wyoming to test positive for the novel coronavirus lives in Sheridan County and is recovering after what a doctor described as a mild case of the infection.
Finally, a Park County woman this week tested positive for coronavirus.
COVID-19, which is the disease this new coronavirus causes, can result in respiratory issues. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Anyone who is concerned that they may have COVID-19 is asked not to immediately head to the emergency room unless they’re having significant breathing problems. Instead, they’re asked to call their health care provider and get guidance on how to move forward.
Those with significant respiratory issues and those with trouble breathing should go to the emergency room, though they're asked to call ahead if they can.
