First confirmed Natrona County COVID-19 death announced

Of those, at least four have been residents of long-term care facilities; all of them have been identified in the past seven days. An ongoing outbreak at a Worland facility has claimed the lives of three older people; the cluster has spread to more than 20 people, all of whom are staff or residents of the facility.

All of the 15 victims here have been older people, a population that is particularly at risk for serious complications from the virus. Six were residents of Fremont County, which accounts for 231 of the state's 665 confirmed cases. Two more are Laramie County residents, and there's been one each from Campbell, Johnson and Teton counties.

Despite the recent spike in deaths, Wyoming continues to have the second fewest coronavirus-related fatalities in the nation, matching a similarly low number of confirmed cases. Alaska has the fewest recorded deaths related to COVID-19.

Earlier Thursday, health officials say they have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County.

The latest cases bring to 61 the total number of cases here since the pandemic began in March. Twenty-two of those cases have been confirmed in the past 16 days. Prior to May 13, the county had gone about three weeks without a confirmed case.