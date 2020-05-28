First confirmed Natrona County COVID-19 death announced

A Natrona County man who contracted COVID-19 and prompted mass testing of a long-term care facility here died at Wyoming Medical Center on Tuesday, health officials said Thursday.
The man, described as being in his 70s, was briefly a resident at Life Care Center of Casper and was later treated at WMC. He's at least the fourth death at the hospital, after three deaths there were announced on the same day last month.
Health officials say they don't believe the Natrona County man's exposure was tied to his time at either WMC or Life Care. Both facilities had been the site of mass testing in recent weeks, after nurses at the hospital tested positive and the resident tested positive at Life Care. Officials said earlier this week that no new cases were identified from Life Care after the testing samples were processed.
Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said in an email that the man was "briefly" a resident of the facility and that his positive confirmed prompted the mass testing.
A message sent to Life Care's executive director was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
This is the eighth coronavirus-related death announced in the last 13 days and the third in the last three days. In total, 15 people have died in Wyoming after contracting COVID-19.
Of those, at least four have been residents of long-term care facilities; all of them have been identified in the past seven days. An ongoing outbreak at a Worland facility has claimed the lives of three older people; the cluster has spread to more than 20 people, all of whom are staff or residents of the facility.
All of the 15 victims here have been older people, a population that is particularly at risk for serious complications from the virus. Six were residents of Fremont County, which accounts for 231 of the state's 665 confirmed cases. Two more are Laramie County residents, and there's been one each from Campbell, Johnson and Teton counties.
Despite the recent spike in deaths, Wyoming continues to have the second fewest coronavirus-related fatalities in the nation, matching a similarly low number of confirmed cases. Alaska has the fewest recorded deaths related to COVID-19.
Earlier Thursday, health officials say they have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County.
The latest cases bring to 61 the total number of cases here since the pandemic began in March. Twenty-two of those cases have been confirmed in the past 16 days. Prior to May 13, the county had gone about three weeks without a confirmed case.
The newest cases include two men in their 40s and a woman in her 40s.
In all three cases, health officials believe the patients' exposure is related to contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19.
