First coronavirus case identified in Sweetwater County; more found in Teton, Fremont counties

A laboratory test on Tuesday identified the first case of coronavirus in Sweetwater County.

That case involves a Green River man in his 40s. He is self-isolating at home, authorities there said in an announcement.

"We would like for this to be our one and only case, but we are aware this likely will not be the situation,” said Kristy Nielson, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County chief nursing officer. “We are taking precautions to minimize the spread; we ask the community to help us with this by following the advice we are providing.”

Meanwhile, the state announced an eighth case in Cheyenne, a third in Teton County and a 12th in Fremont County.

All told, there are have 34 cases identified in Wyoming.

In other news, Natrona County's second novel coronavirus patient, confirmed Monday night, likely contracted the virus after traveling internationally, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Fremont County has the cases of coronavirus of any county in Wyoming. Most have been tied to a Lander assisted-living center.

There were no immediate details about the new Fremont cases, nor the new Teton case.