First coronavirus death confirmed in Wyoming

“First and foremost, JCHC wants to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the patient,” the hospital's CEO, Sean McCallister, said in a statement. “While we have yet to experience the magnitude of outbreak in Johnson County as some larger cities across the U.S., a related death is very sobering.”

The hospital added that "appropriate measures were taken to protect its caregiver team and others who encountered the patient."

Gov. Mark Gordon, who hails from the Johnson County town of Kaycee, tweeted that he was "saddened to learn that have our first" COVID-19 death.

"This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state," he wrote. "(first lady) Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends."

Wyoming is the last state to have a reported death from the virus. It has among the fewest known cases of any state, though it also has the lowest population of any other state. On a per-capita basis, Wyoming's infection rate ranks 37th in the nation.

Officials have said for some time now that a death would eventually come.