First coronavirus patient in Teton County confirmed, bringing state total to 18

Teton County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the state's total patients who've been infected with the respiratory disease to 18.

Jackson's St. John's hospital confirmed the diagnosis in a Wednesday night press release. It announcement said the patient was a man who was over the age of 60 and living in Teton County. The hospital said the man's sample was tested at the state lab, which is run by the Wyoming Department of Health.

"He contacted his provider due to flu-like symptoms and was evaluated via a telehealth visit before being tested," the hospital said in a statement. "He self-isolated after he became ill and continues to self-isolate at home while being monitored by health officials."

The case was one of many confirmed this week. Fifteen of the 18 cases here have all been confirmed since Monday. Teton County makes the fifth county in Wyoming that has a confirmed case of the illness as of Wednesday evening.

“Though this is our first case, we do not expect it will be our last. I encourage community members to stay vigilant with protective measures as we work together to minimize the spread of this illness in Teton County and the region,” Dr. Travis Riddell, the health officer in Teton County, said in a statement.