First coronavirus patient in Teton County, fourth in Cheyenne confirmed; state total is 18

Teton County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the state's total patients who've been infected with the respiratory disease to at least 17. Meanwhile, Cheyenne said Thursday it had its fourth case of the virus that's spread across the United States in recent days.

Jackson's St. John's hospital confirmed the Teton County diagnosis in a Wednesday night press release. Its announcement said the patient was a man who was over the age of 60 and living in Teton County. The hospital said the man's sample was tested at the state lab, which is run by the Wyoming Department of Health.

"He contacted his provider due to flu-like symptoms and was evaluated via a telehealth visit before being tested," the hospital said in a statement. "He self-isolated after he became ill and continues to self-isolate at home while being monitored by health officials."

The latest Cheyenne case "is a known close contact with an individual who has previously tested positive," city officials said Thursday.

The Cheyenne and Teton County cases were two of many confirmed this week. Fifteen of the 18 cases here have all been confirmed since Monday. Teton County makes the fifth county in Wyoming that has a confirmed case of the illness as of early Thursday evening.