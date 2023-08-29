The sharp morning air nips at your face, making you wish that you were back in bed instead of going on a walk, and you wrap your hoodie around you tighter. This is Monday morning in the last week of August and arguably the most important Monday morning of the year, maybe second only to the first Monday of summer, when you are free and warm and freshly untethered to most responsibilities. Today, school starts back up.

Even if you weren’t keeping track of that date, one trip around the Big Tree neighborhood in Casper would tell you everything you need to know.

If the school buses huddled around the Natrona Count School District bus hub and Park Elementary, patiently waiting their turn to go, or the bus drivers in their key lime green safety vests, or the increased traffic downtown weren’t any indication, then the two teenage girls taking first-day-of-school pictures with their grandmother on the front porch of a home on Durbin Street would be.

Look closely. They want to remember this moment, dolled up with freshly curled hair, in their new frilly dresses and sandals. Arms around each other, when the timer goes off, they grab the phone from where it's propped on the porch to check the photos. The morning is still fresh enough that they have time to get the angle right.

The homes start to wake up, and the students within them exit with purpose. They gamely start migrating west, to Park Elementary, to Natrona County High School, to Dean Morgan Middle School.

Humid. Yet chilly. It has rained during the night; it will rain again later that morning. If you breathe in deeply enough, you can smell an undertone of autumn.

And somewhat breezy, but gentle for Casper, just strong enough to push the children and the adults out of their homes and into their cars, into the buses, into the hallways. A tree swing, still lazily waving back and forth, indicates that the child who is running into the Subaru Crosstrek had been taking one last jaunt on her swing just moments earlier, one last summer sway. It’s not that windy.

When the students pass by you, you can smell their new cologne. When they ride by on their bikes, keeping balance even with the added weight of a backpack, you can feel the apprehension and excitement of the parents who follow them. When they get to the playground, you can see their joy at having one last turn on the slide.

And when they turn away and cross the street from their parents or grandparents or babysitters, you can feel a tear in the fabric of the year thus far: The perforated edges of summer break off and are tossed aside, like a completed worksheet, like the tags off of new clothes, not even given the chance to fade away like a tan.