First election with new Voter ID law goes smoothly

Taped on the doors of the Industrial Building at the Casper fairgrounds on Tuesday, there was a new message.

“PRESENT IT AT THE POLLS,” the red, white and blue flyers read, over clip art of a hand holding an ID card.

In the special election Tuesday, Natrona County’s first after the passage of Wyoming’s voter identification law earlier this year, pretty much everyone came prepared to present their ID.

Several people voting on the proposed specific purpose tax at the fairgrounds said they were glad to see a voter identification law in place.

“I think we need to have voter ID,” said Chris Frude after casting her vote. “Every state needs that.”

The law was introduced — on the third try — by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, in an effort to curb voter fraud following widespread claims of it in the wake of the 2020 general election.

Voter fraud is extremely rare in Wyoming, with only a couple recorded incidents in the last few decades. In Casper on Tuesday, voters said they weren’t necessarily concerned with fraudulent votes, but thought that requiring identification was a reasonable policy.

“I think most people have an ID,” said voter Ed Reed.

In elections past, Wyoming voters only had to provide their name and address, as long as they were already listed in the county’s voter logs.

Now, voters need to bring a form of identification with them to receive a ballot. The requirements haven’t changed for those registering at the polls, who have always needed to provide an ID.

Of the 1,000 people who had voted at the fairgrounds by 3 p.m. Tuesday, election judge Kent Shambaugh said just five had shown up without their ID. Four of those went home to get it before coming back to cast their votes, Shambaugh said, and the other cast a provisional ballot that will be verified once they show an ID at the county courthouse on Wednesday.

Shambaugh said that in his experience working previous elections, most people came prepared to present their identification anyway, even when not required.

“I would guess eight out of 10 would come in and just hand it to us,” he said.

At a polling place at Interfaith of Natrona County, election judge Jeanne Leske said only one of the 42 voters they’d seen by the afternoon had come without a valid identification.

Voters were deciding on just one question Tuesday — whether or not to approve a temporary sixth cent of sales tax that would fund a water line replacement for Midwest and Edgerton and completing construction on the final section of Midwest Avenue in Casper.

Many voters said they were motivated to cast a ballot to support clean water for the northern Natrona County towns and the nearby Salt Creek oil field.

“There’s such a small population, so how much money can they put into it?” said Lexann Littau. “I just want to do something good for the city.”

Larry and Marcia Stroh said they were fine with the additional tax since it would only be in place for three months, from April to June of next year. Several others also commented that the tax’s limited scope made it easier to vote for.

Only a few voters said they opposed the tax, saying that construction projects including ones like these should be covered by existing budgets.

Others said they were there exercising their civic duty, and had made a habit of voting in every election.

The turnout was slim, in line with expectations set by previous special elections according to poll workers and the county clerk. The fairgrounds serves 13 precincts in Casper, but smaller locations like Interfaith in north Casper saw far fewer votes cast on Tuesday.

According to County Clerk Tracy Good, 769 people had voted early and 534 had cast absentee ballots by Monday afternoon.

Polls closed Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

