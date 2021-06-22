First Lady's initiative funds 15 anti-hunger nonprofits

Fifteen nonprofits are recipients of June 2021 grants from First Lady Jennie Gordon's Wyoming Hunger Initiative and its fiscal partner, the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation.
Nonprofits receiving the money are:
- Afton: Afton Food Pantry
- Casper: Casper Housing Authority, Wyoming Food for Thought Project
- Cheyenne: Element Church, Laramie County Extension
- Cody: Cody Cupboard
- Gillette: Edible Prairie Project
- Guernsey: Guernsey Community Food Pantry
- Lander: First Stop Help Center
- Laramie: Laramie Soup Kitchen
- Ranchester: Ranchester Community Cupboard
- Riverton: Wind River Grow Our Own 307
- Rock Springs/Green River: Food Bank of Sweetwater County
- Saratoga: Platte Valley Christian Center
- Thermopolis: River of Life Fellowship
The 15 grants total $51,751 in the third grant cycle since the initiative was launched in October 2019. More than 35 applications were received for the spring cycle.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations, as well as provide long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state.
The Wyoming Hunger Initiative Hunger Champions Circle provided the money for the 2021 infrastructure grant cycle. The Hunger Champions Circle was developed to create a network across the state to support the work of Wyoming Hunger Initiative and to keep community partners engaged. Donations made in February's #heartsforhunger also went directly to the spring grants.
"The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state," Jennie Gordon said in a release. "It's important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible."
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.