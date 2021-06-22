First Lady's initiative funds 15 anti-hunger nonprofits

Fifteen nonprofits are recipients of June 2021 grants from First Lady Jennie Gordon's Wyoming Hunger Initiative and its fiscal partner, the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation.

Nonprofits receiving the money are:

Afton: Afton Food Pantry

Casper: Casper Housing Authority, Wyoming Food for Thought Project

Cheyenne: Element Church, Laramie County Extension

Cody: Cody Cupboard

Gillette: Edible Prairie Project

Guernsey: Guernsey Community Food Pantry

Lander: First Stop Help Center

Laramie: Laramie Soup Kitchen

Ranchester: Ranchester Community Cupboard

Riverton: Wind River Grow Our Own 307

Rock Springs/Green River: Food Bank of Sweetwater County

Saratoga: Platte Valley Christian Center

Thermopolis: River of Life Fellowship

The 15 grants total $51,751 in the third grant cycle since the initiative was launched in October 2019. More than 35 applications were received for the spring cycle.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti-hunger organizations, as well as provide long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state.