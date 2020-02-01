First show inspires artists

Rufenacht describes his personal work in his artist’s statement as “fantastical and surreal,” often resisting the mundane.

Some of his work features themes of nature versus humans, the relationship between the two and ways they can co-exist, he said.

He doesn’t try to conform or limit himself to any style, but experiments and tries various ideas, he said. He values freedom in his art, “to bring his daydreams to life and the freedom to follow a thread wherever it may lead,” he said in his artist’s statement.

He often finds those threads leading from one idea or project to the next. He expressed the idea in a literal way with his graphite work of an armadillo depicted with a string tied to a grenade pin coming out of the creature’s back and winding out of the image frame on both sides.

“And that’s a little more literal, because there actually is a thread in there. But a lot of times it’s more just symbolically threaded together.”

Rufenacht included mainly pieces he’d already created but also new work, while Whitlatch created new pieces.

Both hope to keep their creative momentum going with more personal work and to display their work again.