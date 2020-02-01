First show inspires artists

Casper-born artists David Rufenacht and Isaac Whitlatch have created most of their work in the commercial art field for years.
Then, they decided to collaborate for a first show of their personal work, “Loose Ribs,” at Scarlow’s Gallery in downtown Casper Work and families have left little time for the artists’ personal projects through the years, but the show spurred them to create many new pieces.
The two mingled Friday with family, friends and strangers during the opening reception for their show.
Artists are often private and work by themselves in studios, Rufenacht said. Before the show, only a handful of people have seen even pieces he created about year ago.
“So it’s kind of nice to get them all out there and get seen.”
Rufenacht works primarily as a graphic designer at Peden’s inc. in Casper. Whitlatch is an illustrator and two-dimensional designer who also works as a resident artist instructor in Helena, Montana.
Both discovered their artistic passion while growing up in Casper and met while Whitlatch attended Natrona County High School and Rufenacht was at Kelly Walsh.
Although their backgrounds may be similar, it’s easy to tell their art apart by their distinct styles.
Rufenacht described his art, in mainly graphite as well as other mediums, as more detailed and controlled, while Whitlatch creates in a looser, graffiti-like style.
“What I always say is, I just give my eyes what they want,” Whitlatch said.
His art often emphasizes tone.
“When you look at it, you should have a pretty immediate emotional reaction,” he explained.
His imagery in the show was created mainly in marker and includes a range of subjects, including people, firearms, cars, objects and one that captures the feeling he described of sitting on a horse when it’s cold and late.
One is a portrait of his mother, local elementary art teacher Mary Fair Whitlatch.
He grew up with artist parents and studied advertising illustration at The Brooks Institute for Photography in Santa Barbara, California. His brother, Luke Whitlatch, had a show at Scarlow’s in 2018.
“But he’s a fine artist and this is the first fine art show that I’ve done,” Wihtlatch said. “Because most of the time it’s like work for hire like contract work so I’m kind of if out of my comfort zone.”
“You’re like, ‘this is how I see the planet,’ and you put it out there,” he added.
Rufenacht describes his personal work in his artist’s statement as “fantastical and surreal,” often resisting the mundane.
Some of his work features themes of nature versus humans, the relationship between the two and ways they can co-exist, he said.
He doesn’t try to conform or limit himself to any style, but experiments and tries various ideas, he said. He values freedom in his art, “to bring his daydreams to life and the freedom to follow a thread wherever it may lead,” he said in his artist’s statement.
He often finds those threads leading from one idea or project to the next. He expressed the idea in a literal way with his graphite work of an armadillo depicted with a string tied to a grenade pin coming out of the creature’s back and winding out of the image frame on both sides.
“And that’s a little more literal, because there actually is a thread in there. But a lot of times it’s more just symbolically threaded together.”
Rufenacht included mainly pieces he’d already created but also new work, while Whitlatch created new pieces.
Both hope to keep their creative momentum going with more personal work and to display their work again.
“So now we’re kind of re-engaging with the art community,” Rufenacht said.
Whitlatch was surprised by the reception turnout that included several long-time friends and even a sister-in-law from Washington D.C. he wasn’t expecting.
“I think it’s hard to feel like what you made is important to other people. So I’m kind of overwhelmed.”
The experience has inspired him to expand from his typical work as well.
“There’s more to come.”
