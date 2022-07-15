First two weeks of early voting brings 'more voters than normal'

Early voting has been underway for two weeks, and Natrona County residents are turning out.

Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said her office is seeing “more voters than normal during a non-presidential election.”

“It feels like we’re busier right off the bat,” she said.

As of Friday morning, 446 people had voted at the clerk's office. Elections officials have sent out roughly 1,500 mail ballots, getting 200 back so far.

In a non-presidential election year — also known as a midterm election — fewer voters typically turn out. Good partially attributes this year's above normal turnout to some “key races.”

One of the most closely watched midterm races in the nation is taking place in Wyoming: Rep. Liz Cheney’s reelection bid. Cheney is being challenged by Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney backed by former President Donald Trump.

For many, the race reflects their views on Trump, whom Cheney says is a threat to democracy and the rule of law. Cheney's opposition to Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud have resulted in increasing support from her among Democrats. Many Democrats and independents have told the Star-Tribune say they plan to cross over and vote for Cheney in the Republican primary.

In Wyoming, it's easy to switch your party affiliation -- even on the day of the primary -- to vote in a different party's election. The practice is known as crossover voting.

Good says she's noticed a lot of party changes. Secretary of State data also indicates that many left-leaning Wyomingites are planning to cross over.

From January to July, the number of affiliated Democrats in the state decreased by 2,537. In 2018 and 2014 -- the previous two midterm election cycles -- that number was only 21 and 177, respectively.

Independent registration also bucked previous trends. From January to July, independent (or unaffiliated) registration decreased by 419, whereas in the last two midterm election cycles it increased. In 2018, the number of independents grew by 332. In 2014, they increased by 512.

While the U.S. House race has national attention, there are some other hotly contested races on the state level, likely also contributing to the turnout. The superintendent of public instruction has a Republican field with a number of formidable candidates. What’s more, this seat was vacated by previous superintendent Jillian Balow, creating a more wide-open race. The position was filled by Brian Schroeder, presumably giving him a bit of a leg up in terms of name recognition.

This is the first major election following the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump and his allies sewed deep seeds of doubt about the security of the nation’s elections. But that message does not appear to have gained traction in Natrona County, at least as it pertains to the state’s elections, Good said.

“We don't hear much negativity about voter fraud here in Wyoming.”

This is the first major election in Wyoming since the Legislature passed a voter ID law. Opponents of this law have argued that it creates undue barriers on the process of voting. But in Natrona County, the law doesn't appear to be causing issues, Good said.

"People are glad that we’re asking for ID to vote," she said. "No one seems to have any heartburn about that."

The following forms of ID are acceptable:

WY driver’s license or ID Card;

tribal ID card;

valid U.S. passport;

U.S. military card;

driver’s license or ID card from another state;

University of Wyoming student ID;

Wyoming community college student ID;

Wyoming public school student ID'

Valid Medicare insurance card;

Valid Medicaid insurance card.

If you do not have one of the listed documents, you may obtain a free Wyoming identification card from the local driver services office. If you are not registered yet, you will also need a valid form of ID to register (this is not a new law in Wyoming).