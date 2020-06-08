Five more coronavirus cases identified in Natrona County

Five more confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Natrona County, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced Monday afternoon.
The department does not know how any of the new patients were exposed. Four of them are male and one is a female. The county only provided ages for two of the patients: The woman is in her 30s, and one of the male cases is a man in his 40s.
Health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said that the three other cases were juveniles. She said that the five patients are all "believed to be linked together," albeit with an unknown original source of exposure.
There have now been 73 cases confirmed in the county, giving Natrona County the third most confirmed cases of any Wyoming county behind Fremont and Laramie counties. Teton County, which once had the most cases per capita in Wyoming, has not had a new case identified since its 69th patient was confirmed May 16.
To date, Wyoming has recorded more than 730 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 200 additional probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health
Seventeen Wyoming residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist began implementing restrictions in March, including the closures of schools and many businesses and limitations on gatherings.
While in-person schooling remained closed through the spring semester, many businesses have reopened, albeit with restrictions, and groups of up to 250 people are allowed to gather outdoors as of June 1.
