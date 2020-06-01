Five Natrona County coronavirus cases tied to Casper salon

“These types of far-reaching community exposures look different in terms of contact tracing. When a positive case is identified, CNCHD works to begin contact tracing. This contact tracing begins with an interview with the confirmed case who identifies household contacts and other contacts who they had contact with over their identified contagious period. When non-household contacts are identified, the CNCHD contact tracing team works to contact these individuals directly.

“Any of these confirmed contacts are required to quarantine 14 days from the last exposure or contact with the positive case. Due to the increase in testing, these contacts will be able to receive testing after they meet the minimum timeline for incubation. However, a negative test result for these confirmed contacts does not change the quarantine length. Since the incubation period for COVID-19 is 14 days, a negative test will not eliminate the possibility of developing the illness within that period which is why a full 14-day quarantine is still required.”

Only confirmed contacts have to quarantine. Household members of the confirmed contact are not required to do so. However, if the confirmed contact develops symptoms or tests positive, the procedure starts over for their contacts.