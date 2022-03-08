Flash fire burns several young people in Natrona County shop

Multiple young people suffered burns in a flash fire inside a Natrona County shop on Friday, the county fire department said Tuesday.

The burns were serious enough that the kids were flown to regional burn centers in Greeley, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, the department said in an announcement posted to its Facebook page.

The department said it would not release the extent of the injuries, nor identify the victims. They are recovering, but fire officials said they don't know their condition.

The fire ignited Friday in a shop near a residence on Lakeview Lane near Zero Road, west of Casper. It was caused due to a flammable liquid being too close to anopen flame inside the shop.

Natrona County Fire Marshal Matt Gacke determined fumes from the liquid interacted with the open flame and caused a sudden flash fire, the department reported.

The fire occurred on the same day of a major blaze at an apartment complex in Mills. Crews were fighting that fire when they learned of the fire in the shop.

"We would like to take this time to remind everyone to be fire safe no matter where you are at or what you are doing," the department said in a statement. "Although it's unfortunate we have to bring fire safety up after someone gets hurt, we consider it a lesson learned and use it to prevent future accidents."

