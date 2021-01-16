Flight traffic in Casper about half of pre-pandemic levels

Flight traffic out of Casper is about half of what it was this time last year, according to airport director Glenn Januska. The Casper-Natrona County International Airport is now operating four flights a day, which Januska said is roughly one fewer than a typical January.

“We initially saw, in April of last year, the biggest decrease in passenger numbers, almost as bad as you can get,” Januska said. “We’ve been slowly building since that time; it’s somewhat leveled off.”

He said the airport saw 373 passengers in April, just 5% of the commercial flight traffic in April 2019. From there, however, the numbers started climbing — June saw around 14% of its 2019 traffic, July saw 23%, and so on. Around the fall, Januska said, those figures stabilized and hovered around 50% for the last few months of 2020.

The airport increased its service to seven flights a day during the holiday season, though Januska said there was less of a surge in ridership than they expected. People were staying home more, it seemed, or making long drives when they would have normally flown. In December, traffic out of Casper was about 47% of 2019 levels. Nationally, flight traffic in December was around 37.5% of the previous year.