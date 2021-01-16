Flight traffic in Casper about half of pre-pandemic levels

Flight traffic out of Casper is about half of what it was this time last year, according to airport director Glenn Januska. The Casper-Natrona County International Airport is now operating four flights a day, which Januska said is roughly one fewer than a typical January.
“We initially saw, in April of last year, the biggest decrease in passenger numbers, almost as bad as you can get,” Januska said. “We’ve been slowly building since that time; it’s somewhat leveled off.”
He said the airport saw 373 passengers in April, just 5% of the commercial flight traffic in April 2019. From there, however, the numbers started climbing — June saw around 14% of its 2019 traffic, July saw 23%, and so on. Around the fall, Januska said, those figures stabilized and hovered around 50% for the last few months of 2020.
The airport increased its service to seven flights a day during the holiday season, though Januska said there was less of a surge in ridership than they expected. People were staying home more, it seemed, or making long drives when they would have normally flown. In December, traffic out of Casper was about 47% of 2019 levels. Nationally, flight traffic in December was around 37.5% of the previous year.
Januska said he hasn’t heard of any issues with passengers making connections in recent months. In April and May, as the airport struggled to adapt in the early stages of the pandemic, cancellations and schedule changes were common in Casper. With just two flights going out per day at the lowest point, a positive COVID-19 test or a lack of passengers could cancel a trip and throw off travelers’ itineraries.
Keith Rolland, a Casper resident who travels to and from his other residence in Florida, said only having two flights from Denver each day makes it harder than usual to make connections. Coming back from Palm Beach earlier in January, he barely missed his United flight to Casper on a tight layover, reaching his gate to find it already closed.
“I had to stay overnight at a hotel in Denver,” Rolland said. “I spent close to $300 at the Westin.”
Even the slight reduction from last year, down to two flights per destination rather than three, means travelers connecting on longer flights have to get an early start and choose between long layovers or risking a sprint through the airport.
But the demand for more flights, according to Januska, just isn’t there yet. If 2021 follows the pattern set in past years, Casper should be adding more flights around March.
“This is traditionally a slower time. Once the holidays are done, nobody is really traveling in January or February,” Januska said. “Then we get to spring break in March and we see an increase back again. So we would typically see a reduced number of flights this time of year.”
Now, with two Delta flights to Salt Lake City and two on United to Denver, the early morning flights are bearing the brunt of Casper’s outgoing passengers. While some flights out of Casper have been downsized to 50-passenger planes, Januska said the 6 a.m. to Salt Lake City still operates on a 76-passenger aircraft.
The airport doesn’t get much say in creating the flight schedule — that’s up to the airlines. Januska said they consider advance reservations, market indicators and historical demand to determine how many flights to operate and from where. If more people start booking flights out of Casper in March, for example, United or Delta may consider adding another trip. But during the pandemic, as travelers take advantage of waived change or rebooking fees, those reservations aren’t as strong an indicator as they once were.
Januska said the airport had projected a loss of more than $200,000 for the back end of 2020. But they actually turned a net income of about $80,000, even before any coronavirus relief money is taken into account.
He said that’s largely thanks to the airport’s reliance on fixed income unrelated to flight traffic — primarily, the approximately 350 buildings the airport leases to various businesses on its property. They’ve also continued to make money on freight and cargo, daily medical flights, airline tenant fees and everything down to the massage chairs and vending machines in the terminal.
From a financial standpoint, the airport is doing surprisingly well. The biggest hits in revenue came from parking and rental cars, especially since business travel has gone way down in the age of remote work. Luckily, the vast majority of airport staff have been able to retain their jobs, since its operations rely on maintenance, custodial, administrative and public safety staff no matter how many passengers are coming through.