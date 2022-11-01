Flu, RSV hitting Natrona County earlier than normal

Cases of flu and RSV, a viral infection that can be dangerous for infants and small children, are more prevalent than usual for this time of year in Natrona County, local health officials said Tuesday.

Reports of RSV have been increasing since the end of September, according to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Meanwhile, the first positive case of the flu was recorded on Oct. 13.

“This really is atypical for this time of year,” Susan Budig, a nurse practitioner with the department, said in a statement. “Usually we won’t begin to see flu and RSV cases, specifically in these levels, until the end of December to early January.”

It’s unclear whether the earlier instances of flu and RSV will translate to a more severe year in terms of infections or whether the season is simply occurring earlier than normal, said department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom. But countries in the southern hemisphere, which already had their winter, experienced a tougher year than normal.

“Based on what we’ve seen down there, it’s not looking super promising,” she said.

RSV typically affects adults and small children differently. An adult with the virus might feel symptoms similar to a common cold. But in children and small adults, it can cause breathing issues in severe cases.

There are no medications to treat RSV, which is experiencing a national rise in caes. In some other states, the prevalence of the disease has tapped hospital resources beyond capacity, according to the health department.

Children’s hospital in the U.S. are being overwhelmed with young patients suffering from an RSV infection, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Flu, in comparison, tends to produce the most severe symptoms in those who have underlying conditions or weakened immune systems. It can also be treated to lessen symptoms if caught in time.

Health officials are encouraging anyone 6 months and older to get a seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible. People who get the shots, they say, are less likely to get severe illness.

They also advised people with cold symptoms to avoid being in the face of small children or infants in order to limit their exposure.