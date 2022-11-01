 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Flu, RSV hitting Natrona County earlier than normal

  • Updated
  • 0
RSV Vaccines

FILE - This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. 

 CDC via AP, File

Cases of flu and RSV, a viral infection that can be dangerous for infants and small children, are more prevalent than usual for this time of year in Natrona County, local health officials said Tuesday.

Reports of RSV have been increasing since the end of September, according to the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Meanwhile, the first positive case of the flu was recorded on Oct. 13.

“This really is atypical for this time of year,” Susan Budig, a nurse practitioner with the department, said in a statement. “Usually we won’t begin to see flu and RSV cases, specifically in these levels, until the end of December to early January.”

New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close. Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies' most vulnerable first 90 days of life. At age 6 months, the vaccine still was proving 69% effective against serious illness — and there were no signs of safety problems in mothers or babies. Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine in the Department of Health Policy at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville said this strategy is to "protect the mom, but also importantly, some of that protection cross the placenta, protect that newborn through the first several months of life before we can start vaccinating the newborn." The vaccine quest isn't just to protect infants. RSV is dangerous for older adults, too, and both Pfizer and rival GSK recently announced that their competing shots also proved protective for seniors. None of the findings will help this year when an early RSV surge already is crowding children's hospitals. But they raise the prospect that one or more vaccines might become available before next fall's RSV season.

It’s unclear whether the earlier instances of flu and RSV will translate to a more severe year in terms of infections or whether the season is simply occurring earlier than normal, said department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom. But countries in the southern hemisphere, which already had their winter, experienced a tougher year than normal.

People are also reading…

“Based on what we’ve seen down there, it’s not looking super promising,” she said.

RSV typically affects adults and small children differently. An adult with the virus might feel symptoms similar to a common cold. But in children and small adults, it can cause breathing issues in severe cases.

There are no medications to treat RSV, which is experiencing a national rise in caes. In some other states, the prevalence of the disease has tapped hospital resources beyond capacity, according to the health department.

Children’s hospital in the U.S. are being overwhelmed with young patients suffering from an RSV infection, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Flu, in comparison, tends to produce the most severe symptoms in those who have underlying conditions or weakened immune systems. It can also be treated to lessen symptoms if caught in time.

Health officials are encouraging anyone 6 months and older to get a seasonal flu vaccine as soon as possible. People who get the shots, they say, are less likely to get severe illness.

They also advised people with cold symptoms to avoid being in the face of small children or infants in order to limit their exposure.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News