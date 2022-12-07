Food Bank of Wyoming spending three times more on food costs compared to 2021

As food costs continue to increase, Wyoming’s food pantries are still grappling with rising demand and dwindling donations.

The Food Bank of Wyoming, which supplies about 160 food pantries across the state, says it’s spending three times more on supplies compared to last year’s holiday season. To feed Wyoming families in need, it’s also buying twice as much food as it did in 2020, according to executive director Rachel Bailey.

The Food Bank of Wyoming says it’s paying 61% more for sweet corn, for instance, and 71% more for potatoes than a year ago.

That’s despite the fact that it’s much more strategic about its sourcing than the average consumer, Bailey said — by buying goods in bulk to save money, for example.

Food banks are also receiving less help from federal programs than they did during the height of the pandemic. Additional funding given to The Emergency Food Assistance Program, for instance, ended this summer.

Families are receiving less federal assistance, too.

During the pandemic, the USDA had expanded benefits for families on SNAP (also called food stamps) and relaxed some eligibility requirements. In Wyoming, those changes ended in April.

Meanwhile, inflation is at a 40-year high, according to Labor Department data.

“Right now on average, Wyoming families are spending about $500 more each month on basic needs,” Bailey said.

And food costs are one of the main things families slash to save money, she added. Unless you qualify for certain assistance programs, you can’t get away with paying only part of your rent or utilities, after all.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, what that changes to is buying cheaper or lower quality items that do not have as much nutritional value, or individuals or families skipping meals altogether,” Bailey said.

There are still opportunities to help before the holiday season ends, she said.

The Food Bank of Wyoming recently received a $100,000 matching grant from the Laramie-based John P. Ellbogen Foundation. That means for every dollar donated to the food bank through the end of December, the foundation will donate a dollar, too, up to a maximum of $100,000.

The money will help the food bank pay for “essential food items” — things like canned goods, flour, rice and produce, Bailey said.

To donate to the Food Bank of Wyoming, visit its website at wyomingfoodbank.org.