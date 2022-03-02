Food drive to feed kids during spring break

Wyoming Food for Thought is looking for food donations to keep local kids fed during the spring break season.

The annual City Wide Food Drive aims to serve 36,000 meals to a thousand children in the Casper area. It kicked off Feb. 21 and lasts until March 25, according to an announcement from the anti-hunger group.

You can drop off food at these local businesses:

Great Harvest Bread Company, located at 428 S. Durbin St.;

Reliant Federal Credit Union, located at 4015 Plaza Dr. and 777 Landmark Dr.;

Grant Street Grocery, located at 815 S. Grant Ave.;

wyOMing Yoga, located at 235 W. First St.;

Hideaway Liquor and Lounge, located at 211 Riverview Ave. in Mills.

You can also bring donations to two Casper car dealerships: White’s Mountain Motors and Greiner Ford. They’re competing to see who can fill up a truck with donations first, according to the announcement.

Two real estate agencies, Michelle Trost-Hall Real Estate Team and Michael Houck Real Estate Team, are also locking horns for the food drive. The realtors will donate a case of food for each property they sell this month.

If your organization or business wants to be a donation site, get in touch with Wyoming Food for Thought at info@wyfftp.org or 307-337-1703 .

