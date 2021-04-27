Food for Thought and Skull Tree Brewing collaborate to make a locally grown beer

For years, Wyoming Food for Thought and Skull Tree Brewing dreamed of making a beer with hops grown at the James Reeb Urban Farm in north Casper.

Now, it's finally happening. The beer, Brew for Thought, a red ale made with locally grown Cascade hops, is already being served at Skull Tree Brewing.

Brew for Thought, an event in collaboration with Skull Tree Brewing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Good Food Hub in downtown Casper, where patrons can try the beer, pair it with snacks and listen to local music.

"When you conceptualize something and work on it for so long and then all of a sudden, here it is," said Jamie Purcell, executive director at Wyoming Food For Thought. "And you're actually drinking the beer, and (Skull Tree owners) Ty and Nicole (Martinez) are pouring it for you. It's so neat to the collaboration like that manifests itself in such a positive way."

Besides beer, Brew for Thought will also feature food by Maggie King of Grab and Go Gourmet, other local vendors and music by Chad Lore.

Hops are a key ingredient in every beer, but Cascade hops are regarded as the classic American craft beer hop. According to Ty Martinez, they're herbaceous, citrus-like and moderately bitter.

