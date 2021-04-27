Food for Thought and Skull Tree Brewing collaborate to make a locally grown beer

For years, Wyoming Food for Thought and Skull Tree Brewing dreamed of making a beer with hops grown at the James Reeb Urban Farm in north Casper.
Now, it's finally happening. The beer, Brew for Thought, a red ale made with locally grown Cascade hops, is already being served at Skull Tree Brewing.
Brew for Thought, an event in collaboration with Skull Tree Brewing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Good Food Hub in downtown Casper, where patrons can try the beer, pair it with snacks and listen to local music.
"When you conceptualize something and work on it for so long and then all of a sudden, here it is," said Jamie Purcell, executive director at Wyoming Food For Thought. "And you're actually drinking the beer, and (Skull Tree owners) Ty and Nicole (Martinez) are pouring it for you. It's so neat to the collaboration like that manifests itself in such a positive way."
Besides beer, Brew for Thought will also feature food by Maggie King of Grab and Go Gourmet, other local vendors and music by Chad Lore.
Hops are a key ingredient in every beer, but Cascade hops are regarded as the classic American craft beer hop. According to Ty Martinez, they're herbaceous, citrus-like and moderately bitter.
On top of using locally grown hops, Skull Tree also uses a lot of grain produced within the state in its beers. However, Brew for Thought is a beer and event that genuinely comes full circle.
"We made the beer wanting to support (Food for Thought) because they have a like-mindedness to progress the culture of Casper," Ty and Nicole said. "That's our No. 1 mission."
Cascade hops are drought-tolerant; they're rich in flavor and relatively easy to grow, Danny Baker, the horticulture director at Food for Thought, pointed out.
The peak growing season for the hops, which were grown along the fence at the James Reeb Urban Farm, occurs from June until August. According to Baker, the vines, which the hops grow on, can reach 25 feet tall at full maturity and grow up to a foot to a foot and a half a day.
Food for Thought started in October of 2012 in response to the holes in the hunger safety net. Despite the assistance from programs like Wyoming Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP, and food pantries, children and people in the community were still falling through the cracks.
Food for Thought partnered with the school district and began a weekend food bag program that served 170 bags. Today they distribute 1,200 kits every weekend. From that, they took over the Casper Community farmers market in 2013.
"From that, we set off to strengthen our local food system," Purcell said. "We really know that a strong and vibrant local food system really translates to everyone in our community having edible food access and good and healthy food around."