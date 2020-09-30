Food For Thought in running for $25,000 grant, needs community votes

The Casper nonprofit Food for Thought is hoping to take grocery staples, including fresh produce, on the road.
Three years ago, the group bought an old school bus with the goal of turning it into a mobile market, meaning members could drive the bus to community food deserts—areas of the city where grocery stores are nonexistent—with Food for Thought’s home base in North Casper being a prime example.
The nonprofit is one of 200 finalists for a grant from the insurance agency State Farm, and the only Wyoming organization in the running. Jamie Purcell, Food for Thought’s executive director, said the money could go a long way to getting the bus up and running in the next couple of months.
The organization has already raised more than $10,000 for bus renovations since 2017, but the grant money would give the project it’s final push. Once the mobile market is operational, it will be stationed in various locations across the city where grocery stores and fresh food options are sparse or nonexistent.
Purcell said the market will accept the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and will utilize the program Double Up Food Bucks, which gives SNAP users $1 for local produce for every $1 spent. The nonprofit is still working through details of exactly where the bus will travel, and when it will be fully operational.
Being awarded the $25,000 would also help iron out some of those plans, Purcell said. Food for Thought’s application to the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program was one of more than 2,000. It’s now been selected as one of 200 finalists and is depending on community votes to be one of the final 40 organizations to be awarded the money. As of Tuesday afternoon, Wyoming Food for Thought was in 107th place.
For the nonprofit to make it through this final round, it will need community votes. Community members can vote online up to 10 times a day through Friday.
Purcell said in addition to finishing work on the mobile market, the grant will also support the ongoing student food bag program. That program has already served 20,000 meals in September alone, and at the height of school closures, it filled the gap for the school district’s bagged lunch program.
To cast votes, go to neighborhoodassist.com and click the “vote now” button.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!