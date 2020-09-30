Food For Thought in running for $25,000 grant, needs community votes

The Casper nonprofit Food for Thought is hoping to take grocery staples, including fresh produce, on the road.

Three years ago, the group bought an old school bus with the goal of turning it into a mobile market, meaning members could drive the bus to community food deserts—areas of the city where grocery stores are nonexistent—with Food for Thought’s home base in North Casper being a prime example.

The nonprofit is one of 200 finalists for a grant from the insurance agency State Farm, and the only Wyoming organization in the running. Jamie Purcell, Food for Thought’s executive director, said the money could go a long way to getting the bus up and running in the next couple of months.

The organization has already raised more than $10,000 for bus renovations since 2017, but the grant money would give the project it’s final push. Once the mobile market is operational, it will be stationed in various locations across the city where grocery stores and fresh food options are sparse or nonexistent.