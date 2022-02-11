For Casper, this year's Super Bowl hits close to home

The air always gets a little feverish ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. But in Casper, this time, it’s personal. Logan Wilson — born and raised in the 307 — will be taking the field as a linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

Wilson was drafted by the Bengals in 2020, making him the second-highest pick to come out of the University of Wyoming in 20 years.

But before all that, he was a Natrona County High School Mustang.

By pure luck, the Mustangs and the Bengals happen to share the same team colors. That made it easy for Natrona County High to show Wilson some extra support this week.

On Wednesday, a group of students performed a special music medley mixing together Natrona County High and Bengals fight songs.

The number was arranged by music teachers Zane Romanek and Shawn Weis. Romanek posted a video of the performance on Facebook, which was widely shared on social media.

“Cincinnati Bengals, that’s the team we’re gonna cheer to vict — or — ee —” the students sang, accompanied by the clash of cymbals and drawl of saxophones. (They donned a mix of Bengals and NC gear.)

Some students showed up to wearing school black and orange on Friday, too. Sophomore Henry Gracey could be seen sporting his No. 55 Bengals jersey. While his team is the Broncos, there’s no question who he’s rooting for this year.

“He’s a hometown hero,” said Gracey.

On Sunday, Wilson is set to become the first person from Casper to play in a Super Bowl. His jerseys are expected to be a hot item this weekend, said Todd Nelson, a manager at Pro Image Sports in the Eastridge Mall. The shop sells sports memorabilia such as shirts, hats and other accessories.

While Wilson has a dedicated following in Casper, the support is statewide, Nelson said. The shop’s gotten orders to ship the jerseys to places as far away as Riverton and Newscastle.

As of Thursday, the shop had 15 Wilson jerseys left. Nelson said there were 45 at the beginning of January.

It’s normal for the shop to be busy the week before the Super Bowl. But a local tie? Sunday afternoon might be a bit of a frenzy.

“It does make it fun to come to work, that’s for sure,” Nelson said.

