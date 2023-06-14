Faith and rodeo culture are largely intertwined, if not inseparable. They're rooted in a shared geography, on traditional values of hard yet honest work. They emphasize support of family, whether biological or not. And they center on a belief that when you put your body on an animal that wants nothing more than to send you flying, a higher power will protect you from irreparable harm.

This year, the Star-Tribune set out to find stories of faith from around the College National Finals Rodeo – how it impacts the lives of contestants and their families and how it has molded them as people and not just athletes. Below are four profiles of cowboys and cowgirls whose faith is put into practice this week.

From churching to coaching

It all started when Bubba Miller, then a young man, was shoeing horses in a pasture one day.

As he worked, he recalled God calling him to build something new: a church.

“I just felt like the spirit of God had something to deal with me about. So I just walked around a pasture and prayed. And as I looked across the field, I just felt God told me that we’re gonna buy this place and build a church and reach the youth for Christ,” Miller said.

The land was not for sale and wouldn’t be for another two years, but Miller persisted, eventually buying the land with nothing more than $300 in his bank account at the time. It was 16 acres on the side of Interstate 45 in Huntsville, Texas.

Now, those 16 acres (plus a little more; Miller and his wife added on) house a church, a K-12 school and livestock, all named after Galatians 6:17, in which the author writes that he is “branded” with the marks of Christ. In the same way that a livestock owner brands their animals, Miller said, Christians should be known by their faith.

Branded for Christ Cowboy Church is only one of Miller’s jobs, though. He’s also the coach for Sam Houston State University’s rodeo team, which includes his son, Bradlee.

“I can remember when I interviewed for the job, there was a question asked about how would I be if a student came in and didn’t believe like me. We all have the freedom to believe however we wish to believe,” Miller said. “That’s up to us. But if anybody wants to know where my love comes from, my love comes from my Lord and savior Jesus who died on the cross for my sins. Without him, I’m nothing.

“So I answered, 'I’ll just love every kid, and if they ever ask where it comes from, I’ll tell ‘em, but until then I’m just going to love them.'”

Miller has a solid Texas twang, wears a black cowboy hat and walks assuredly in the way that cowboys often do. He is not at CNFR in a pastor capacity and does not preach in the formal sense here. But ask him about praying with people or what his ministry means to him and his voice becomes thick with emotion.

“Just today, Jayci Byler’s (a barrel racer for Sam Houston State) in the alleyway, and God just put it on my heart just to go ask, just go pray. I went up, I said, ‘Jayci, can I pray with you?’ She said, ‘Please.’ And you know, we just sat there and prayed, and now she’s made two consistent runs. … It doesn’t mean whether you prayed or not, I’m not saying that,” he said. “You know, we just sat back in the alleyway and just asked God to be with her to keep her safe … just help her every step of the way.”

On a mission

Zane Young had no idea what to expect when he stepped off the airplane in Anchorage, Alaska.

Freshly graduated from high school, Young was starting his two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The small town he grew up outside of Coalville, Utah, was nothing like The Last Frontier.

Coupled with the fact that he arrived in 2019 – only shortly before a pandemic would change realities forever – Young had no idea what he was getting into.

The bull rider, who attends Northwest College in Powell, had faced some tough times in high school, he said. “I was just kind of lost in a dark place,” he told the Star-Tribune. His family is part of the LDS church as well, but it wasn’t until he was 17, almost 18, that he started to “pursue it myself.”

“Alaska is not at all what I expected,” he said. “I was really naive to how everything was gonna be and then that was (one of) the most eye-opening experiences, getting off the plane there at Anchorage and realizing that Utah is pretty sheltered for the most part.”

This is how he described a typical day in Alaska: wake early, read scriptures and/or do some studying, and then the rest of the day you “simply just go talk to people about Jesus and try to help people in various different ways.” This could take the form of evangelizing for the church in a traditional sense – talking to people about their faith – or it could be raking someone’s yard, chopping their wood or other everyday tasks.

The boldness needed to chat with strangers about personal matters, such as religious beliefs, changed Young’s perspective on his own faith.

“Growing up, I would always get kinda cringed out by people talking about God or Jesus. And I thought it was kind of weird,” he said. “But once I got into it and kind of developed my own, it became everything that I’ve ever wanted to do.”

That and rodeo. Young’s been riding since he was 13. His beliefs anchor him when he’s about to enter into the unpredictability of a run.

“It’s always nice to know that, even if everything goes to pot, that there’s somebody on your side,” he said. “Usually, I catch myself (praying to ask) for help and try my best and just give it all I got, and that it’s possible to get up and walk out when it’s done.”

Bigger than yourself

Faith Hoffman knows that she’s more than just a goat tyer.

“To end my competitive career here tonight [Wednesday], actually … I was upset, definitely, and sad, you know, ‘cause I’m not gonna make short rounds,” she said. “But I’m just so joyful, you know, that I knew that my victory is in Jesus.

“I don’t define myself by my wins and losses in the arena.”

The cowgirl is a sixth-year competitor and a graduate student at the University of Wyoming studying kinesiology. When she’s done with her academic career – she hopes to be done in just one more semester – she wants to coach.

For now, she’s reminiscing on the ways that her faith has allowed her to pursue goat tying and allowed her to grow as a person.

“Just the people it’s brought into my life and the horses and the opportunities and … getting my school paid for, that’s such a blessing,” she said. “Without goat tying I wouldn’t have had six years of school paid for. And, on top of that, some of the greatest friendships and people I know in my corner.”

As an instructor for various different rodeo Bible camps, clinics and lessons, Hoffman figured out that she wanted to eventually coach. Those camps, clinics and lessons often impacted her more than they impacted the kids, she said. And she’s trying to display that as a contestant.

“Rodeo is just a platform for sharing Jesus,” she said. “I mean, just blessings on blessings.”

More than just a cowgirl

Skylar Alves is booked and busy these days.

The barrel racer is in a sorority at California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo. She does senior portraits for young women in the foster care system who are aging out for a branch of a nonprofit that she helped start. She’s on the rodeo team. She co-authored and edited a book titled “Just Like You Vol. 2” which profiles people who have Down Syndrome. She goes to Bible studies and church services every week. This summer, she’s doing an internship for her dad and working in food service.

Rodeo, though a huge part of her life, is just one aspect of her.

So how does she do it all?

“Yeah, I wouldn’t be here without God,” Alves said. When asked if post-CNFR would be her time to breathe and relax for a bit, she replied, “I don’t really breathe. That’s the Lord’s job.”

She didn’t always have such ambitious faith, though. In high school, she recalled outwardly displaying what she believed, but she didn’t really feel like she was a Christian. At a church camp, she expected to feel a “camp high,” she called it – a religious fervor, in other words, a burning passion about her creed.

But she didn’t. And she’s a self-described super emotional person. So she went up to the pastor there and asked why she didn’t feel connected.

“He said, ‘The hardest part about Christianity is believing in Jesus,’” she told the Star-Tribune. “Even when you can’t feel him.”

“And so I kind of just like, took the leap of faith and believed wholeheartedly, even without like a miracle moment, I guess. Which I think in itself – me being able to do that was a miracle moment and was definitely God.”

Since then, she’s gone on service trips to Kenya, Iceland, Oregon and Maui with the teacher who started the nonprofit that she works for. And she has also been racing – since she was 3 years old, in fact.

“I pray before every run,” she said. “But the past couple of days, I’ve been praying a little extra, a couple extra things.”

This is what she says in her alleyway, pre-ride prayers:

“Dear Lord, thank you for this day. Please let me be clean, safe, fast and smooth. Let me ride to my greatest ability, keep me safe, keep my horse safe. Keep everybody safe and let my horse know I love her no matter what. Amen.”

And then she’s off to weave between the barrels.

