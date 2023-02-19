It’s a completely normal picture.

A mother and her young son, sitting on the couch in their apartment, watching movies and reading books after school. The sun is still up but fading fast. There are toys in a closet and stuffed animals in the boy’s bed. A child-sized bike leans up against the wall in the corner.

You could find the same scene in hundreds of homes in Natrona County.

Iryna and her son, Roman, do not take the quiet normalcy for granted, though. Not after fleeing Ukraine last year.

In Douglas, there’s a similarly normal picture: Floorhands and pithands working on an oil rig. One of the workers on this rig – his name is Andrii – has just started.

After a perilous first night getting stuck in a snowstorm 9 miles away from the rig, and then having to be rescued by the rig manager in the morning, Andrii is just grateful to have a job.

Like Iryna, he fled Ukraine last year, just after the war started.

Five countries, six months of waiting for a work visa and over 500 job applications later, he is here, working 12-hour shifts.

Iryna and Andrii came over to America with Uniting for Ukraine, a government program started by President Joe Biden in an effort to help Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s invasion. They are not refugees; instead, their status under the program is considered “humanitarian parole.”

Iryna and Andrii aren’t alone in their efforts to escape bombs and fighting in their home country, of course, but they are somewhat unique in Wyoming, the only state in the country without a refugee resettlement program.

Darren Adwalpalker, the missions and outreach pastor at Highland Park Community Church, was seeking ways to help Afghan refugees at the time the war began. He quickly pivoted to finding ways to help Ukrainians, and with the help of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization focused on international relief efforts, found Andrii and two other Ukrainians. (Those two have since relocated to Los Angeles.) A family at Highland Park took Iryna and Roman into their home, and another family helped Andrii get his own apartment.

The church has since mobilized to help the three Ukrainians, providing them with everything from rides to the grocery store to lawyer services, Adwalpalker said.

In the year since they woke to bombs shaking their buildings, Andrii, Iryna and Roman have traveled across several countries each, left family members behind, secured authorization to hold jobs in America and learned English.

During interviews with the Star-Tribune, none of them ever expressed bitterness over what their lives had become or anger that they had to leave so much behind.

“I didn’t think it was possible, really. Until I crossed the border (from Canada),” Andrii said. “Even (when) they gave me stamp, only when I came to Denver … . At Denver, I saw big American flag in airport. Oh, yeah, I’m in America, finally.”

***

Think of the loudest monster truck you can possibly imagine and then how it would feel to wake to that right outside your window.

At 4 a.m.

On Feb. 24, 2022, that’s the kind of sound many Ukrainians woke to. Only the sound was not a truck engine, but a bomb.

After checking his phone and seeing the video message from Russian President Vladimir Putin – it was true, war had started – and hearing a second explosion that rattled his windows, Andrii got moving.

“ … You know, like adrenaline. You start thinking: ‘pack my backpack and go.’ It was, I think, right decision,” he said.

He had very little time to get a bus ticket out of Ukraine – only a half hour, he said – but even hastening, he got stuck with the thousands of others who were also fleeing.

He needed to get over the border to the Moldova. But so did everyone else.

“People just leave their cars, all things, and go by walking, because life is more precious. Like in movies about the apocalypse. Just leave the car, we crawled. We stuck in by bus, we stuck in this traffic stop, and bus turned around and go to Odessa.”

So he had to flee by foot. Twelve miles later, he reached the Moldova border, where he got a ride to Chisinau, the capital city.

One – Moldova.

Andrii only stayed there one night. The closure of the airport there left him uneasy, because he thought that might be an indication that the republic’s borders would follow suit.

Westward it was. He went to Bucharest, where he stayed in a hostel.

Two – Romania.

Throughout this time, Andrii continued to work. He was an engineer for a company based out of Silicon Valley. (He has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, the former in computer science and the latter in metrology.)

“I worked all this time; I worked online. Twelve-hour shifts through 48 hours,” he said. “So it’s like, day, night, day, night.”

On top of the stress of fleeing war with very few possessions, Andrii was also worried about the security of his items – laptop, documents, clothing – in the hostel.

Fortunately, his employer rented out a hotel for their Ukrainian employees to stay in Romania for two weeks.

But the clock was ticking away. Two weeks is a good buffer, but it wasn’t enough for Andrii. What would be next, he wondered?

At that point, Andrii heard that Ireland had opened its borders for refugees. On somewhat of a whim – “I didn’t know what they were gonna do there” – he bought a ticket.

Three – Ireland.

After some waiting around in the airport, Andrii was driven to another hotel, free for retreating Ukrainians. And other refugees, as well.

“Ukrainians, Afghans, other refugees from Africa, I remember. Met many people there. I remember I met one guy – he actually Afghani – and I learned about his history. He fled from Afghanistan from war, many years ago,” Andrii said. “Just got Ukrainian citizenship — just got — and he fled again. From war, from Ukraine, to Ireland, like story repeat.”

Still, even a little over 2,000 miles away, Andrii was plagued by paranoia.

He didn’t want to be in Europe anymore. There was no telling what could happen with this war. Plus, finding an affordable apartment in Dublin was hard, nearly impossible, he said.

So he applied for a Canadian visa.

Four – Canada.

Canada had a lot of promise, not only because of its geographical location oceans away from Ukraine and Russia, but also because Andrii’s company had an office in Toronto. There was a possibility to transfer there, with the hope of not having to change a good job.

But he would have to wait several months for a position to open up, they told him. He couldn’t wait that long.

It was that, and it was the fact that, though his host family in Edmonton had told him that he could stay as long as he liked, the wife was pregnant and kept hinting that the baby would be first priority, he said.

“It’s expensive in Canada, also. With my job, I could only pay rent. It was very big luck that I finally applied to America,” he said. “So I left all the stuff there, finally fled to Wyoming.”

Five – America.

At this point, it was June. Andrii had spent approximately five months on the move. He stopped his job one week before he came to Casper.

Through Uniting for Ukraine, and Samaritan’s Purse acting as a kind of mediator between the government program and Andrii and Darren, he connected with the pastor and was able to get housing and other help.

Andrii had left his family behind in Ukraine – they staunchly refused to leave – and had only a backpack when he got here.

But he had made it.

Finally.

***

On the morning of Feb. 24, in a small Ukrainian city called Vinnytsia, Iryna woke up similarly to Andrii. It was not bombing she heard, however, but sirens.

Startled, of course, by the sound, she still planned to take her son Roman to school. He was in first grade.

Then she turned on the TV. No school. No anything.

“We was shocked, and we don’t know what to do. I live together with my mom and my son. Only we three. I don’t know what to do,” she said.

“We stay home. We sit at home and only – all day, all night – we listen (to the) news, we read the news, only. And my mom watching news, and I think about what to do. What can I do? How can I save my family? Because I must do it. Nobody else.”

With the weight of the world – her world – on her shoulders, she decided that instead of going down to stay in the dark, dingy, chilly basement of her building, like her neighbors were doing, she was going to keep her family in her flat and put her Ukrainian Orthodox faith into practice and trust God.

When things got really bad, they went to sit in the hallway, as far away from the windows as possible.

“We will sit in our flat. God will save. In the hall. Like, one wall, second wall, room,” she said. “We sit in the hall. And pray. And pray.”

But even trips to get food, which she tried to make as quick as possible, were perilous. If the sirens blared, Iryna had to dash home with as much speed as she could muster or risk being caught in a life-or-death situation. And the distractions she tried to provide her family with – books, movies, TV shows – were losing their effectiveness.

It was time to go.

After some brainstorming about how to flee most efficiently, Iryna and her family got a ride to the Moldova border, just two hours away from Vinnytsia.

One – Moldova.

She expected hardship. What she didn’t expect, however, was an outpouring of kindness.

“When we come to Moldova, we meet huge – a lot of volunteers-people. A lot. They have a church near the border. And church give people food, tea, what you need.

“Usual people, not like government, no. Only like usual people. They come to church, to their own cars, and use their own cars to help people move. And one guy take my family and he drive us to Romania border.”

Two – Romania.

A Romanian man picked them up at the border, because there was no way to walk through – they had to go by car. He took them to his flat to rest, eat and shower. “Whatever you need,” he said.

The next morning, he cooked them breakfast (which made Iryna’s mother cry, she said) and asked them what they would do next.

Her mother answered for them: go to Poland.

Three – Poland.

The Romanian man found them a bus to Poland (“Big, big, big, big, big road,” Iryna recalled), and they spent 24 hours in it. The bus took them to Kraków, where they were again greeted with such a display of generosity that Iryna could not believe it.

The generosity included providing them with a phone number of a volunteer center that connected them with a host family.

For one month, Iryna and her family lived with that host family, two parents and two kids. They were as generous with her as everyone else she met had been: they opened their house, their fridge, their toy chest for Roman. Anything she wanted, she could have there.

Just not a job.

Iryna needed to work, to provide, but she couldn’t have a night job, and she didn’t have a car. There wasn’t any transportation there.

So they moved to a smaller city, where they had an independent apartment. The owners of the apartment helped them with finding a school for Roman and the documents that they needed and university classes for Iryna, so she could learn Polish.

“They make us their family. When we celebrate Easter, they invite us in their house and celebrate Easter together, like we (are) their family,” she said.

She laughed away tears as she remembered them.

“I never know this kind of people in the world. But, they help us with all.”

Just not with a job.

She applied to places, but didn’t get anything. Hearing about Uniting for Ukraine, Iryna was inspired to try to go to America.

Four – America.

The only thing holding them back from coming directly to the U.S. was that, in the Uniting for Ukraine program, applicants need an American financial supporter.

“I take all Facebook groups about United States and Ukraine,” Iryna said. “And begin to send a message (to) all people when I found them. Because, in their group, thousand and thousand Ukrainian people, and maybe 10, 20 American people. … I send, I don’t know, maybe 100 message, maybe more to people. ‘Please, I am from Ukraine, please take me, please take me.’

“And one miracle day, I meet very good lady from here. She lives in Casper, Wyoming. And she say, ‘Yes. I will try to help you.’ We begin to speak, we have video conversation, text conversation; I tell her about me, about my son, and my family. She told about her family. And she decide to take me.”

The woman (she preferred to remain anonymous) went to Highland Park, and she and her family wanted to host Ukrainians. She helped Iryna with all the paperwork and bought tickets for her and Roman to come to the U.S.

Iryna’s mother, like Andrii’s family, refused to leave Europe. Her husband is buried there, and the thought of leaving him was too much for her, Iryna said. (Both Iryna and Andrii can still communicate with their respective families via apps like WhatsApp.)

For one month, Iryna lived with her American host family. They again became like a biological family, she said, and she was included in just about everything. She had a basement space to live in with Roman.

But the house is far from a school for little Roman. And Iryna has no driver’s license (she’s working on it, she said). For those reasons, Iryna and her son moved to their own apartment downtown, where a bus can pick Roman up and she can walk to her job at Eggington’s.

“Now my son going to school. He learning English very good. A few months, and he begin to speak. When he come here, he only say, ‘Yes,’ ‘No.’ And now he can speak. I am so happy about him,” she said.

One day, she hopes to get a job working in an office, similar to what she did in Ukraine.

For now, she has a lot of blessings to savor, time with Roman in their own space being just one of them.

***

Wyoming has a lot of things that make it stand out from other states. Yellowstone, for example. The Tetons. Very few people, comparatively.

On the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s website, it stands out for another reason: The state has no resettlement agreement of any kind.

While other churches looking to support Afghan refugees were discouraged from doing so by Afghans already living in the state, Adwalpalker, the Highland Park pastor, loves Casper so much that he wanted to bring refugees in. (It is important to note that anyone who comes to the U.S. through Uniting for Ukraine is not legally considered a refugee, but is on humanitarian parole.)

But even still, he reasoned, why shouldn’t they experience life in the Cowboy State?

“ … For people who have lived here their whole life, sometimes there can be a sense, like – we’re full. I’ve seen that sticker, like, we’re full,” said Adwalpalker, who is from New York and lived in Los Angeles before moving here.

“There’s just such a warmth (here). So I would say I have not met a single person here who’s heard what we’re doing who’s been like, ‘You shouldn’t do that.’ Or, ‘Why are you doing that?’ Everyone is like, ‘That’s awesome. That’s really great.’”

Highland Park had the means to help, too, with around 2,000 congregants.

It was the first church in the U.S. to receive Ukrainians through Samaritan’s Purse. The church’s missions fund helped the families who chose to support Andrii and Iryna, and Samaritan’s Purse gave $3,000 for each of the initial three refugees, Andrii and the two others who went to Los Angeles.

Adwalpalker said that the church was eager to take anyone it could in, but that support was not contingent on whether or not the Ukrainians were religious or would become Christians.

“In other words, we didn’t have expectations that they would, necessarily, even come to the church or get involved in certain ways. That’s certainly open, too, and they have to different degrees,” he said.

The church still gives rides to Iryna and Andrii — who also does not have a license — and Iryna told the Star-Tribune that she and Roman attend services and Sunday School there.

***

Andrii has bright blue eyes and a square-shaped face. He can speak four languages. Eventually, he wants to get back into the IT world.

Last week, he completed his first two-week shift at the oil rig. In the two weeks he has off, he will work on personal projects, he said.

That is, after he takes a bath.

There are “many interesting things” about working on the rig. But however different this job is from an engineering job, Andrii is just thankful to have work.

After all, it took hundreds of job applications and six months of waiting for a work permit to get here.

Iryna has a short bob and bangs. Her smile does to her face what Christmas lights do to a house on a winter night.

Roman’s hair is nearly the same color as Iryna’s, and he has the same kind of smile she does, as well. His favorite possession is a fuzzy monkey, whom he has named Baby.

They, like Andrii, are grateful to be here. They never want to go back.

“If we have any one small chance to stay, we want to stay,” Iryna said. There are more opportunities here, for both her and Roman.

Plus, now that she’s done it, she’s more than willing to help other Ukrainians come to Wyoming or America in general. Anyone can help with Uniting for Ukraine, even in small ways, she said. Those who come over no longer need their insurance paid and can work immediately.

If there are bad people in Casper, she told the Star-Tribune, she’s never crossed paths with them.

Her life appears to be evidence of that. Her apartment is filled with donated items from churchgoers and friends. She meets with Russian friends who have children the same age as Roman, and they helped them acclimate to Wyoming. Her American host family takes them out on weekend adventures.

Standing in the kitchen of her one-bedroom apartment, Iryna seemed calm, open and accepting about what she had to do to live. At the kitchen table, Roman played a game on his phone. He chatted openly and energetically with the Star-Tribune about the game, even offering to let them play.

The family’s forced trek across the world and away from everything they’ve ever known did not seem to dampen their spirits.

“You know, God send to us many good people. That’s why our way … was not so hard, maybe (like) another people,” she said. “We try to see the best part of all things, of all people.”

And anyways, that was then, and this is now. They’re safe here, where there are no bombs or sirens, just the near-constant whistle of wind.