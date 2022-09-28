Ford Wyoming Center announces lineup for 40th anniversary concert

The Ford Wyoming Center will host country music acts Chancey Williams, Josh Dorr and Sawyer Brown for its 40th anniversary concert in December.

It will mark the three's ninth time performing at the events center, according to a Tuesday news release.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. In the concourse, there’ll be displays commemorating some of the most significant events in the venue's four-decade history.

The Casper Events Center -- as it was known at the time -- opened in 1982. It's one of the state's biggest venues and has hosted a wide variety of musicians, musicals and sports events including Elton John, Santana and the College National Finals Rodeo.

For the anniversary concert, attendees are encouraged to wear ‘80s attire. There’ll also be a red carpet walk complete with a “photo experience,” the news release said.

Dorr takes the stage at 7 p.m., with Williams and Sawyer’s Brown following afterward.

Dorr is a singer-songwriter currently based out of Nashville. He grew up in Gillette, and has been active in the country music scene since the 2010s. His most recent EP, “Sundancer,” was released in 2017.

Williams, a former rodeo cowboy, grew up in Moorcroft. He’s competed in the College National Finals Rodeo as well as Frontier Days. Williams has been releasing music since 2007 — both independently and as part of the band “Younger Brothers,” of which he’s a founding member. In 2020, he released “3rd Street,” his fifth album.

Sawyer Brown was started in 1981 in Florida. Current members include Mark Miller, Gregg Hubbard, Joe Smyth and Shayne Hill. The band’s best known for its singles “Some Girls Do,” "Some Girls Do" and "Thank God for You,” which each topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

The concert will be followed by an after party, complete with additional drink specials, music from past concerts at the event center and more time to view its memorabilia displays.

Reserved seats are $19.82 each, and floor tickets are $40. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, online at sinclairtix.com or over the phone at 800-442-2256.

Earlier this year, the Ford Wyoming Center and Visit Casper, Natrona County’s tourism board, joined forces to install three art exhibits downtown — each with artifacts from the event center’s past.