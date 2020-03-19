Foreigner concert rescheduled at Casper Events Center

The Foreigner concert at the Casper Events Center has been rescheduled for Oct. 22.

The concert was originally scheduled for March 23 and was postponed due to health concerns related to the emergence of the novel coronavirus.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show, according to an announcement from the Casper Events Center. Refunds will be available at points of purchase, and more information is available at caspereventscenter.com.