You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Foreigner concert rescheduled at Casper Events Center
View Comments

Foreigner concert rescheduled at Casper Events Center

Foreigner

English-American rock band Foreigner, shown here in Boston in June 2018, will play Casper in October.

 Robert E. Klein, Invision/AP Photo

The Foreigner concert at the Casper Events Center has been rescheduled for Oct. 22. 

The concert was originally scheduled for March 23 and was postponed due to health concerns related to the emergence of the novel coronavirus.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show, according to an announcement from the Casper Events Center. Refunds will be available at points of purchase, and more information is available at caspereventscenter.com

  

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News