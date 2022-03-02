Former Casper bus operator suing city, alleging contract and constitutional violations

A longtime Casper transit contractor is suing the city, alleging it breached their contract and violated constitutional rights by seizing records and property last year before terminating their agreement.

The suit, filed by the Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) on Tuesday in Natrona County, alleges that Casper officials accused the agency of double-dipping into CARES relief money and other government funding. According to the suit, CATC leaders say the city was at fault for failing to tell them they couldn’t seek other money once CARES kicked in to cover 100% of their costs.

CATC operated fixed-route and on-demand bus services in Casper, Mills and Evansville for 39 years before the city announced it was terminating their contract and taking over operations in April of last year, the suit states.

According to the complaint, CATC representatives were told in January 2021 that the city would be conducting an audit of their finances, based on direction from the state. The agency’s director, John Jones, and its bookkeeper were placed on administrative leave.

City officials and two police officers, the suit states, then went to the CATC office to collect documents, bank information and keys. According to CATC, city officials also changed the locks to the office and directed the IT department to shut the agency out of its computer system as well.

Attorney Judith Studer said that her review of city emails and body camera footage from that day indicate that the city had “coordinated to shut everything down at once.”

Since the office was leased from the city, the suit says, the search was a breach of their contract that gave CATC the right to use the space “without interference of the City.” CATC also alleges the city breached their contract for IT services by denying the agency access to the servers during business hours.

“Technically they own the property, but it was not done in good faith,” Studer said. “There was no legal basis to go in and take things.”

The suit further alleges the search violated the agency’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights against improper search and seizure without a warrant or subpoena.

A city accountant performed a report — not an audit, CATC emphasizes — of the agency’s finances after obtaining the documents, and according to the suit found that CATC should not have collected other money since the city was payrolling all of their expenses.

CATC board president Louis Grunewald said Wednesday that the city maintains CATC owes them more than $400,000 — but according to CATC, it’s the city that owes the agency around $100,000. Grunewald said the agency also has smaller debts from Mills and Evansville.

The suit alleges the accountant did not talk with anyone from CATC in completing the report.

According to the suit, the city said that revenue from bus fares should have offset the amount of CARES Act money CATC received from the city — but never reduced the CARES payments based on reported fares.

“The (fiscal year 2020) contract states the fares belong to CATC,” the suit states. “Upon learning of the City’s mistake, CATC offered to return the funds improperly paid by the City. The City Manager ignored the offer.”

Grunewald said that the city was also using federal grant money that CATC received for rural transportation to fund its local match for urban transit grants from the FTA or WYDOT, which the suit alleges may violate the terms of those grants.

In April, City Manager Carter Napier told the Star-Tribune that the city communicated with CATC about the audit, but “did not engage” them in conversations about voiding the contract. Napier and other city officials declined to comment on Wednesday, citing pending litigation.

According to the complaint, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and other funders stopped communicating with CATC once the city cracked down. Grunewald said that the board, which still meets, is working on a plan to offer rides to nonprofit clients in the area, first by reimbursing them for Casper bus rides or cab fare from the money CATC still has in the bank.

The suit states that since the city took over, CATC has heard bus riders complain of late buses, missed rides and higher fares. Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher said in a text Wednesday that “prices for tickets are exactly the same as they have always been,” and that service has not decreased.

Studer said that CATC had filed a claim with the city in September, standard practice under Wyoming law for those taking issue with government actions. There was no response from the city, she said on Wednesday.

CATC is requesting a jury trial in the matter, according to the initial filing.

