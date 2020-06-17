Former Casper City Council member gets approval for residential neighborhood with special exemptions

Former City Councilman Jesse Morgan’s six-home development in west Casper received final City Council approval Tuesday night. The body voted to approve Morgan’s plans while allowing an exemption to city standards requiring cross streets in such residential developments.
The city previously owned the lot and planned to build a municipal cemetery. Those plans never materialized, and Casper in November 2017 sold the roughly 31.5 acres to Tony Cercy, who was at that time in the midst of a criminal sexual assault trial.
Cercy, a local businessman, was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in November 2018. The Wyoming Supreme Court has since overturned that conviction.
Morgan bought the property from Cercy in 2018 with the hope of building his “forever home” on the land, Morgan has said. He and a business partner dubbed the neighborhood Gorgon Hills.
In April, his development received a stamp of approval from the city’s planning and zoning commission, albeit with a few amendments. But the plan has garnered some criticism from a handful of residents and Casper’s city planner.
Morgan’s neighbors-to-be in the Wolf Creek subdivision have worried about the development limiting access to nearby state land and the long-term taxpayer cost to further develop the area in the future if Morgan’s project does not meet the city’s existing development standards.
The City Council’s main consideration has been whether Morgan’s addition should be granted exceptions to those standards.
Whether or not a cross street should be required has been the point of contention. Morgan has argued the street would be “a road to nowhere,” considering how small the project is and how little of the neighborhood would touch existing developed land. Building the street could cost Morgan between $300,000 and $1 million, depending on the location, according to planning documents submitted to the city.
Casper City Planner Craig Collins has said if the neighborhood is not developed according to the city’s set building standards, it will make it harder for the city to develop the area in the future.
Council had previously voted to eliminate the cross street requirement for Morgan’s plans. Councilman Ken Bates moved to add the cross street back, but that amendment was defeated in a 5-3 vote, with Mayor Steve Freel, who works in real estate, abstaining.
Morgan’s neighborhood will now go forward with exceptions to the city’s development standards.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
