Former Casper City Council member gets approval for residential neighborhood with special exemptions

Morgan’s neighbors-to-be in the Wolf Creek subdivision have worried about the development limiting access to nearby state land and the long-term taxpayer cost to further develop the area in the future if Morgan’s project does not meet the city’s existing development standards.

The City Council’s main consideration has been whether Morgan’s addition should be granted exceptions to those standards.

Whether or not a cross street should be required has been the point of contention. Morgan has argued the street would be “a road to nowhere,” considering how small the project is and how little of the neighborhood would touch existing developed land. Building the street could cost Morgan between $300,000 and $1 million, depending on the location, according to planning documents submitted to the city.

Casper City Planner Craig Collins has said if the neighborhood is not developed according to the city’s set building standards, it will make it harder for the city to develop the area in the future.

Council had previously voted to eliminate the cross street requirement for Morgan’s plans. Councilman Ken Bates moved to add the cross street back, but that amendment was defeated in a 5-3 vote, with Mayor Steve Freel, who works in real estate, abstaining.

Morgan’s neighborhood will now go forward with exceptions to the city’s development standards.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.