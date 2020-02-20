Former Casper middle school teacher pleads not guilty to allegations he abused student

The former teacher was held in custody for about a week. He was then bonded out on the $10,000 requirement set by Brown.

Waugaman has been described by the district as a part-time teacher and a substitute educator. In the district’s directory, he was listed as a tutor at Dean Morgan. He has also been identified, by former students and via official websites, as the speech and debate coach at Kelly Walsh High. The district fired Waugaman after prosecutors charged him with sexual abuse.

According to court documents filed in the case, the teenager came forward earlier this year, telling police that she and Waugaman had communicated via Snapchat — the phone messaging app known for the ephemeral nature of its messages — for years. Those documents state that she told police that shortly after she began messaging him, Waugaman began making sexual comments and telling the child that he loved her. He asked the girl to send him nude photos of herself and she did so, the documents state.